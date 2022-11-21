All-South Metro Volleyball: 3 Spartans named to 1st team

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Hannah Parant (1) sets up the ball in a semifinal game against Bayside Academy in the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The Spartans fell to Bayside 3-1. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Alice Garzon (9) hits the ball at the net in a semifinal game against Bayside Academy in the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The Spartans fell to Bayside 3-1. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Annie Lacey (22) hits the ball at the net in a semifinal game against Bayside Academy in the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The Spartans fell to Bayside 3-1. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Paige Parant (21) hits the ball at the net in a semifinal game against Bayside Academy in the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The Spartans fell to Bayside 3-1. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Anna Frances Adams (2) passes the ball in a match against Northridge during the quarterfinal round of the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Mae Mae Lacey (10) hits the ball at the net in a match against Northridge during the quarterfinal round of the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

The 2022 high school volleyball season is in the books, with many teams in the Starnes Media coverage area putting together strong seasons. Hoover and Mountain Brook advanced to the state tournament, while several others qualified for regionals.

Here is this year’s rendition of the All-South Metro Team, as we attempt to recognize the standout players throughout the area.

Player of the Year: Emma Pohlmann, Chelsea

Offensive Player of the Year: Savannah Gann, Vestavia Hills

Defensive Player of the Year: Brooklyn Allison, Spain Park

Coach of the Year: Grace Burgess, Oak Mountain

1ST TEAM

Outside hitter: Savannah Gann, Vestavia Hills — named the Offensive Player of the Year after a stellar senior season. She amassed 537 kills, putting her over 1,000 for her career. She also had 265 digs as a six-rotation player.

Outside hitter: Emma Pohlmann, Chelsea — the University of North Florida commit is this year’s Player of the Year after capping off a tremendous high school career. This season, she surpassed 1,000 career kills and digs, posting 412 kills and 457 digs in her final campaign with the Hornets.

Outside hitter: Emily Breazeale, Spain Park — went for 470 kills and 219 digs in another stellar season.

Outside hitter: Lauren Buchanan, Chelsea — has quickly established herself as one of the area’s top players as a sophomore. This season, she posted 416 kills and already has more than 650 in her career.

Setter: Maggie Harris, Hoover — ran the offense with precision, piling up 1,264 assists in addition to 176 kills and 336 digs.

Setter: Hannah Parant, Mountain Brook — had another monster season, tallying 1,168 assists, 324 digs and 255 kills.

Setter: Lilly Johnson, Spain Park — one of the top setters in the area, she put together 529 assists and 125 digs this season.

Libero: Brooklyn Allison, Spain Park — the East Tennessee State signee concluded her high school career as Defensive Player of the Year, compiling 431 digs, 60 assists, 38 aces and 2.34 passing average for the Jags.

Libero: Audrey Vielguth, Vestavia Hills — the junior had nearly 500 digs on the season, as several opposing coaches raved about her ability.

Libero: Bella Guenster, Hoover — missed 10 games but still led the team with 490 digs for the season. She played her best in the most important matches, notching 50 digs in the regional final and 48 in the state quarterfinals.

Middle hitter: Alanah Pooler, Hoover — held down the middle for the Bucs, finishing with 200 kills and 117 blocks.

Middle hitter: Alice Garzon, Mountain Brook — compiled 343 kills, 87 blocks and 48 digs this season.

Right side: Annie Lacey, Mountain Brook — finished the year with 210 kills and 30 blocks for the Spartans.

Utility: Lauren Schuessler, Oak Mountain — a do-it-all player for the Eagles, racking up 424 assists, 238 digs and 152 kills on the year.

2ND TEAM

Outside hitter: Stella Helms, Briarwood — had 361 kills for the year for an ascending Lions team.

Outside hitter: Kendyl Mitchell, Hoover — one of the Bucs’ offensive weapons, racking up 361 kills.

Outside hitter: Raegan James, Hoover — came back to the team and posted 322 kills and 396 digs this season.

Outside hitter: Paige Parant, Mountain Brook — posted a solid all-around season, going for 220 kills and 281 digs.

Setter: Jolee Giadrosich, Briarwood — piled up more than 1,000 assists on the year.

Setter: Helen Macher, John Carroll — surpassed 2,000 career assists with a strong senior season, piling up 851 on the year.

Setter: Madison Moore, Chelsea — wrapped up her career with 815 assists on the season.

Libero: Anna Frances Adams, Mountain Brook — finished up her career with 544 digs on the season.

Libero: Sydney Humes, Homewood — the Florida A&M commit led the Patriots defense to the regional tournament.

Libero: Makayla Ragland, Oak Mountain — finished with 357 digs in her final season with the Eagles.

Middle hitter: Mira McCool, Homewood — helped the Patriots to another strong season in the middle of the team’s attack.

Middle hitter: Mae Mae Lacey, Mountain Brook — racked up 289 kills and 86 blocks.

Right side: Adair Byars, Hoover — capped off her career with a solid season, posting 250 kills and 198 digs.

Utility: Jordan Madsen, Vestavia Hills — the sophomore played every set this season, registering 256 kills and 28 blocks.

HONORABLE MENTION

Outside: Mabrey Whitehead, Oak Mountain; Maria Groover, John Carroll; Marley Carmichael, Hewitt-Trussville.

Setter: Haley Thompson, Spain Park.

Libero/DS: Peyton David, Hoover; Stella Yester, John Carroll; Caroline Jones, Briarwood.

Middle: Megan Ingersoll, Spain Park; Kenzie Richards, Hoover; Reese Hawks, Hoover

Right side: Sydney Laye, Chelsea.

Starnes Media's publications cover several communities throughout the Birmingham metro area. Schools included for consideration on this team were Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain, Hoover, Spain Park, Homewood, John Carroll, Mountain Brook, Vestavia Hills and Hewitt-Trussville.