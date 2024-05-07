Altamont girls repeat as state outdoor track champions

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sean Flynt

The Altamont School’s girls varsity outdoor track team has retained its crown as Alabama 3A champion.

The Knights edged out a strong Houston Academy team 85-80 at the state championship on May 3-4 to take their second title in a row and third title in the last four years.

“It was a full-team effort to bring home the blue map, with points coming from many events, athletes and relays,” said coach Jamie Rediker.

Altamont’s boys met their goal of a top-10 finish, with Raju Sudarshan’s distance running powering the boys to 9th place in the state.

Podium finishers:

Merritt Fulmer – state champion, pole vault (her second in a row in outdoor track and 5 th overall)

place, 1600m Girls 4x800 relay – 2 nd place (Mary Spann, Frances Overton, Claire Nichols, Laura Spann)

Other notable performances included:

Elle Sellers – 4th place, 300m hurdles; 5th place 400m; 5th place, 800m

Betsy Connor – 6th place, 3200m; 8th place, 800m

Boys 4x800 relay – 6th place (Parker Neiman, Zahid Issa, Sykes Carlson, Joe Porter)

Abbey Sellers – 7th place, 400m

William Rowland – 8th place, 3200m

--Submitted by Sean Flynt