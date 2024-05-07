Altamont girls repeat as state outdoor track champions

×
Photo courtesy of Sean Flynt
The Altamont School’s girls varsity outdoor track team has retained its crown as Alabama 3A champion.
The Knights edged out a strong Houston Academy team 85-80 at the state championship on May 3-4 to take their second title in a row and third title in the last four years.
“It was a full-team effort to bring home the blue map, with points coming from many events, athletes and relays,” said coach Jamie Rediker.
Altamont’s boys met their goal of a top-10 finish, with Raju Sudarshan’s distance running powering the boys to 9th place in the state.
Podium finishers:
- Merritt Fulmer – state champion, pole vault (her second in a row in outdoor track and 5th overall)
- Raju Sudarshan – 2nd place, 1600m
- Girls 4x800 relay – 2nd place (Mary Spann, Frances Overton, Claire Nichols, Laura Spann)
- Talia Floyd – 3rd place, long jump
- Laura Spann – 3rd place, 3200m
- Girls 4x400 relay – 3rd place (Claire Nichols, Elle Sellers, Frances Overton, Abbey Sellers)
Other notable performances included:
- Elle Sellers – 4th place, 300m hurdles; 5th place 400m; 5th place, 800m
- Raju Sudarshan – 4th place, 800m; 7th place, 3200m
- Frances Overton – 4th place, 800m; 7th place, 1600m
- Mary Spann – 4th place, 3200m
- Parker Denson – 4th place, pole vault
- Talia Floyd – 4th place, triple jump
- Tricia Maddux – 5th place, pole vault
- Laura Spann – 5th place, 1600m
- Betsy Connor – 6th place, 3200m; 8th place, 800m
- Thomas Langloh – 6th place, pole vault
- Boys 4x800 relay – 6th place (Parker Neiman, Zahid Issa, Sykes Carlson, Joe Porter)
- Abbey Sellers – 7th place, 400m
- William Rowland – 8th place, 3200m
--Submitted by Sean Flynt