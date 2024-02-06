Area tournament roundup: Lady Spartans grab area title

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mountain Brook’s Sarah Passink (25) shoots a layup guarded by Vestavia Hills’ Olivia Hunsberger (3) in a game at Spartan Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.

High school basketball area tournament play continued Tuesday, with several teams notching big wins and others heartbreaking losses. Here’s a roundup of some of the local tournaments.

GIRLS

Class 6A, Area 8

Pelham 50, Briarwood 42: Briarwood fell to Pelham in the area tournament championship game and will travel in the 6A sub-regional round Friday.

Class 6A, Area 10

Mountain Brook 66, Shades Valley 61: Mountain Brook notched a win over top seed Shades Valley in the area tournament final, winning the area title for the first time in 12 years. Maddie Walter led the way with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Avery Davis scored 15 points, Ellie Halpern added 11 points and Sarah Passink added eight points. The Lady Spartans will host a 6A sub-regional game Friday.

BOYS

Class 7A, Area 6

Oak Mountain 49, Hewitt-Trussville 45: Oak Mountain overcame a double-digit deficit to defeat Hewitt-Trussville in the opening round of the area tournament. The Eagles were down 30-18 early in the third quarter and took command of the game in the final minutes, hanging on to advance to the tournament final and seal a berth in the Northeast Regional tournament next week. Grey Williams led the Eagles with 13 points, while Emanuel Johnson added 12 points. Reid Stodghill led the Huskies with 16 points. Hewitt-Trussville’s season ends with an 18-11 record.

Chelsea 46, Spain Park 45: Chelsea upset top seed Spain Park in the area tournament Tuesday, rallying after trailing much of the first three quarters. Chelsea advances to the tournament final and clinches a berth in the Northeast Regional tournament next week for the first time since 2016. Jaxon Shuttlesworth led the Hornets with 13 points. Avery Futch scored nine and Gavin Collett added eight points. For the Jags, TJ Lamar scored 13, Korbin Long notched 12 and Chapman Blevins tallied 10 points. Spain Park concludes the season with a record of 17-14.

Oak Mountain and Chelsea will square off at 6 p.m. Thursday at Spain Park in the area championship.

Class 7A, Area 5

Hoover 62, Tuscaloosa County 46: Hoover rolled to an opening round victory in the area tournament. DeWayne Brown was dominant, posting 25 points and 14 rebounds. Salim London went for 15 points and six rebounds. Jarett Fairley added nine points and three assists, and Seneca Robinson went for eight points and four boards. Hoover locks up a berth in the final and in the Northwest Regional tournament next week.

Thompson 58, Vestavia Hills 50 (OT): Vestavia Hills suffered a heartbreaking loss to Thompson in the opening round of the area tournament. The Rebels were led by Jordan Ross, who notched 15 points. Adam Barksdale scored 12 points and Jackson Weaver added 11 points. The Rebels season ends with a record of 21-6.

Hoover and Thompson will face off at 6 p.m. Thursday at Hoover.

Class 6A, Area 9

Homewood 56, Minor 39: Homewood rolled to victory in the opening round of the area tournament. Jeremiah Gary had a huge night, posting 26 points in the win. Jake Stephens added 13 points as well. Homewood will take on top seed Parker on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the area tournament final.

Class 5A, Area 9

Wenonah 64, John Carroll 52: John Carroll’s season ends with a loss to Wenonah in the opening round of the area tournament.