Athletes show their skills at 18th annual Special Olympics meet

A student participates in the softball throw at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium during the 18th annual Special Olympics Track and Field Event on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Students take off from the start line in a running event at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium during the 18th annual Special Olympics Track and Field Event on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Frances McCalley, a student at Mountain Brook’s Brookwood Forest Elementary, reads the Special Olympic Oath during the opening ceremony at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium for the Special Olympics Track and Field Event on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Ribbons were awarded in each of the track and field events at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium during the 18th annual Special Olympics Track and Field Event on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Students walk into Hewitt-Trussville Stadium for the Special Olympics Track and Field Event on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Students from Homewood and Spain Park High School’s participate in the opening ceremony at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium for the Special Olympics Track and Field Event on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Students approach the finish line in a running event at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium during the 18th annual Special Olympics Track and Field Event on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Students from Mountain Brook and Homewood smile for a photo at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium during the 18th annual Special Olympics Track and Field Event on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Students walk into Hewitt-Trussville Stadium for the Special Olympics Track and Field Event on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.
A teacher and student smile between events at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium during the 18th annual Special Olympics Track and Field Event on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Students approach the finish line in a running event at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium during the 18th annual Special Olympics Track and Field Event on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.
A Homewood student crosses the finish line in a running event at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium during the 18th annual Special Olympics Track and Field Event on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Students participate in a running event at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium during the 18th annual Special Olympics Track and Field Event on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.
A Simmons Middle School student competes in a running event at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium during the 18th annual Special Olympics Track and Field Event on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.
on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Students approach the finish line in a running event at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium during the 18th annual Special Olympics Track and Field Event on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Students participate in a running event at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium during the 18th annual Special Olympics Track and Field Event on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Students from Mountain Brook and Homewood smile for a photo at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium during the 18th annual Special Olympics Track and Field Event on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Students participate in a running event at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium during the 18th annual Special Olympics Track and Field Event on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Students approach the finish line in a running event at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium during the 18th annual Special Olympics Track and Field Event on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.
More than 525 students from the Homewood, Mountain Brook, Vestavia Hills, Hoover and Trussville school systems participated in the 18th annual Special Olympics at Hewitt-Trussville's football stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 26.
Participants ranged in ages from elementary through high school and up to age 21 as they competed in track and field events that included a softball and javelin throw, long jump and distance races.
"We're just really proud of all of these kids," Trussville Superintendent Patrick Martin said. "I can tell you as a dad, I had a participant who was up this morning at 4:30 a.m. in anticipation and excitement. I think he's not the only one, just looking at the smiles tells the whole story."
Hoover City Schools had 15 schools and about 100 students participating in the event. Claire Jones-Moore, Hoover's executive director of exceptional education, saids she could not be prouder of the athletes and their quest to compete in Special Olympics. "Everyone has worked hard to make this a great day for all of our participants," Jones-Moore said.