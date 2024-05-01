Baseball playoffs: Spartans head to Oxford this week

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mountain Brook’s James Graphos (15) tags second as he turns to throw to first to record the double play during game two of a Class 6A first round playoff game against Muscle Shoals at Mountain Brook High School on Friday, April 19, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.

The high school baseball playoffs continue this weekend, with a couple local teams still in the mix in their respective classifications.

Mountain Brook swept Mortimer Jordan last week, setting up a showdown with Oxford in the Class 6A quarterfinals this week.

Oxford put the Spartans out last spring in the second round, on the way to a state title. This year, the two teams meet a round later. In the final Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings of the season, Oxford was ranked No. 2 and Mountain Brook was No. 3.

A doubleheader at Oxford High School is slated to begin at 5 p.m. Thursday. A decisive third game would be played at 5 p.m. Friday if necessary.

In last weekend’s sweep, the Spartans piled up 17 total runs to win 12-2 and 5-4.

In the first game, Mountain Brook put three runs on the board in the first inning and never trailed. John Robicheaux led the way for the Spartans, both at the plate and on the mound. He notched a pair of hits, drove in two runs and threw six strong innings on the mound, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits with eight strikeouts.

Paul Barnett knocked in a pair of runs as well, while Hunter Keller had three hits from the leadoff spot. Sam Estes and Brooks Allen each tallied two hits and an RBI.

In the second game, Mountain Brook scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to claim the walk-off victory. James Graphos hit a double to score a run, before Bennett Love’s single drove in another run to give the Spartans the win. Love knocked in a pair of runs in the game to lead the offense.

Ty Shotts was stellar in relief for Mountain Brook, earning the win by firing 4 1/3 shutout innings, allowing a single hit and striking out five.

Hoover is back in the second round of the postseason for the first time since 2021 thanks to its thrilling three-game series win over Hewitt-Trussville last weekend.

Click here for a recap of the first two games and here for the story of the Bucs’ win in game three.

This week, the Bucs will host James Clemens. A doubleheader will begin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, with the third game set for 4:30 p.m. Friday if necessary.

James Clemens swept Grissom last weekend in the first round of the playoffs. The winner of this series will take on the winner of the Bob Jones vs. Thompson series next week.