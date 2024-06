× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Athletics

Former Spartan hooper and now NBA star, Colby Jones, held a basketball camp over the weekend at Mountain Brook High School! Colby was the 34th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and just finished his rookie season with the Kings.

While at Mountain Brook, Colby was the 2020 7A player of the year averaging 25.2 points per game for Mountain Brook. Thanks for coming back home and supporting the community, Colby!

-Courtesy Mountain Brook Schools Athletics