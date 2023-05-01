Davis, Clark named all-state for Spartans

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Ty Davis (3) shoots a layup guarded by Huffman’s Christian Trannon (40) during the boys Class 6A Northeast Regional final at Pete Mathews Coliseum at Jacksonville State University on Feb. 21.

Awards have been rolling in for the Mountain Brook High School boys basketball team following the 2022-23 season.

Spartans point guard Ty Davis was named one of three finalists for Class 6A Player of the Year, along with Buckhorn’s Caleb Holt and Pinson Valley’s Caleb White. That also put Davis on the first team of the 6A all-state team, as compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Davis led Mountain Brook by scoring 18.2 points per game and dishing out 6 assists per contest. He also pulled down 4.6 rebounds per game. He excelled during his junior season, following up his second-team all-state showing last season.

Julius Clark was a strong player all season for the Spartans as well, earning a spot on the all-state second team. Clark posted 12.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game in his final high school season. Clark was named the MVP of the Northeast Regional tournament and recently committed to Bossier Parish Community College in Louisiana.

After falling to eventual state champion Huffman in the regional final a season ago, the Spartans returned to the state final for the first time since winning it all in 2021. There, they ran into Buckhorn and fell 65-56. Holt stole the show with 32 points in the game.

“The journey was crazy,” Clark said following the game. “We had many ups and downs throughout the year, and this team fought through a lot of adversity and to be in this game is a blessing.”

The Spartans finished the season with a 26-8 record. They won the Spartan Turkey Jam tournament over Thanksgiving, won 15 of their last 17 games and claimed the Area 10 and Northeast Regional titles.

Kyle Layton, Andrew Kohler, John Colvin, Jackson Beatty and Clark were the team's seniors.