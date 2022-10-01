Former Mountain Brook student places in skating competition

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frederica Hecker. Rica Hecker, a graduate of Mountain Brook High School, was part of a local ice skating club that won third place nationally this summer in Kansas.

Mountain Brook native Rica Hecker won bronze at the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating National Theatre on Ice Competition in Wichita, Kansas, as part of The Magic City Theatre on Ice skating team.

The team represents the Birmingham Figure Skating Club.

This is the team’s fourth consecutive time to make the podium. They were national champions in 2018, 2019 and 2021 in the open division and the 2019 silver medal in the intermediate division.

Hecker joined the Theatre on Ice Team at the age of 17. She continued with the team while attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Theatre on Ice is a form of figure skating that brings skaters together to create an on-ice theatrical performance as a team. It combines the grace and athleticism of figure skating with the excitement and artistry of theater and dance. It has two components: choreographic exercise and free skate.

During the summer competition in Wichita, the team competed against 11 other teams in their division. In the choreographic exercise (short program), they received 20.74 points, which when combined with their score of 37.59 in the free skate, won the bronze medal with a combined score of 58.33.

– Submitted by Frederica Hecker.