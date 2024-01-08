Hannah Parant named Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mountain Brook’s Hannah Parant (1) hits the ball at the net in the Class 6A state championship match against Saraland at Bill Harris Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.

Mountain Brook High School senior Hannah Parant was named the Gatorade Alabama Volleyball Player of the Year, announced in a Gatorade press release Monday morning.

Parant is the third Mountain Brook volleyball player to win the award and joins Sara Carr (twice) and Grace Carr as Gatorade award winners.

“The Mountain Brook volleyball coaching staff, the players and community are so proud of Hannah for being named Alabama’s Gatorade Player of the Year,” Mountain Brook coach Mattie Gardner said.

The setter led the Spartans to a 46-5 record and the Class 6A state championship this season. Parant finished with 1,170 assists, averaging 8.4 per set, a program-record 91 aces and 311 digs. She added 221 kills and 53 blocks and was named the Starnes Media All-South Metro Player of the Year.

An American Volleyball Coaches Association first team All-American, she concluded her prep career with the most aces (315) and assists (4,408) in team history, according to the release. She will begin her collegiate playing career at the University of Alabama in the fall.

“Although we see her dedication and hard work each day, I’m thrilled that she is receiving the honor of this esteemed award,” Gardner said. “Hannah has raised the standard for elite play, not only for our program, but also for the state. She has had a lasting impact on our team’s success over the last four years, and we all look forward to the impact she will have at the collegiate level.”

Parant has volunteered locally by collecting Christmas gifts for underprivileged children. She also has donated her time packing meals for the underprivileged with Stop Hunger Now, and passes out meals to those in need through her church at Thanksgiving. Hannah has maintained a 3.77 GPA in the classroom as well.

Parant is the 12th Mountain Brook athlete to win a Gatorade Player of the Year award.