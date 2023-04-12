Heaps wins Bryant-Jordan Scholar Athlete Award

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Jack Heaps (7) dribbles the ball as he moves past Homewood’s Cedric Durban (21) as the Spartans face Homewood in an area match at Waldrop Stadium on April 5.

Mountain Brook High School senior Jack Heaps was named the 2023 Class 6A winner of the Larry Striplin Jr. Scholar-Athlete Award at Monday night’s 38th annual Bryant-Jordan Student-Athlete Awards Banquet in Birmingham.

Heaps will receive $6,500 in scholarship money from the Bryant-Jordan program, which annually grants over $500,000 of scholarships to student-athletes across Alabama.

Jack has a 4.39 GPA and his transcript includes 13 advanced and 10 AP courses.

“He’s a problem solver with a competitive drive all his own,” MBHS College Advisor Karen Svetlay said. “His teachers have been impressed with his intellect, how he engages with his peers and his critical thinking skills. Even when games or practices keep him up late, Jack always makes time for his coursework, making every minute count.”

Heaps is a member of the varsity boy's soccer team and this past fall, he joined the football team helping out with punting and kicking duties late in the season. He played a pivotal role in helping the Spartans football team finish as the 2022 6A runner-up. In his primary sport, Jack has left a legacy on the boy's soccer program with a resume that includes the following:

2022

33 goals, 5 assists

Gatorade Player of the Year for Alabama

United Soccer Coaches Association State Player of the Year for Alabama

United Soccer Coaches Association High School All American

Single-season goal-scoring record holder (33)

2023

23 goals and 8 assists (as of April 11, 2023)

Signed with Georgetown University

Career goal-scoring leader at Mountain Brook High School with 81 and counting

Heaps and his teammates are currently seeking to defend their 6A state championship this spring.

- Submitted by Mountain Brook Schools