High hopes for Spartans baseball

Photos by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook's Walker Allen (17) fields the ball in a game against Gadsden City during the Buc Classic spring break tournament held at the Hoover Met Complex in March 2022. Photos by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook's Gabe Young (3) catches a fly ball in right field to record an out as the Spartans face McAdory in March 2022.

There is reason to believe this season could be a banner one for the Mountain Brook High School baseball team if things go according to plan.

Mountain Brook had a strong team last season, posting a 24-10 mark and reaching the second round of the Class 6A playoffs, where the Spartans fell only to eventual state champion Hartselle.

The good news for the Spartans? Nearly all of their production from 2022 is back for another season, with Mountain Brook only losing a few players to graduation.

“There’s quite a few players back from last year and even the previous year,” Mountain Brook head coach Lee Gann said. “We’re excited to come into the season with a seasoned team. We’ve got a great nucleus coming back, which we’re excited about.”

Gann said there is an obvious “hunger” in the team’s collective eye heading into the season, noting that many of the players were critical to last year’s success. There are several guys that also play football, and that team’s run to the state championship game has the players yearning for similar results this spring.

“Guys are ready for the challenge. We’ve put together the toughest schedule we’ve ever played,” Gann said. “Hopefully that prepares us for the challenges that are down the road.”

Speaking of the schedule, Mountain Brook is entered into a few prestigious events. The Spartans will host part of the Prep Baseball Report Kickoff and will also play in the Perfect Game Showdown at the Hoover Met Complex, play in the Battle of the Beach in Biloxi, Mississippi, and compete in the IMG National Classic in Bradenton, Florida.

Gann believes this year’s team is ready for that kind of challenge. The Spartans have 12 seniors this year, many of whom have plenty of varsity experience to lean on heading into the season.

Gabe Young, Evan Bibb, Charlie Berryman, Ford Moffatt, Jack Thomas Kelly, Colin Couch, Mac Palmer, Walker Allen, Davis Peterson, Trent Wright, Grayson Long and Mac Smith will all be leaned on to provide production in 2023.

One of the key spots the Spartans will have to replace this season is the anchor of its pitching staff, following the graduation of Howell Polk. John Robicheaux was solid on the mound for the Spartans last spring, with Kelly, Young, Berryman and Caleb Barnett among those who will compete for innings.

Long and Moffatt also pitch, and the Spartans also get back junior Kenneth Diddell and Bibb, who excelled in relief roles.

Berryman, Palmer, Young and Robicheaux will be among the team’s outfielders, with James Graphos and Allen back to hold down the middle infield. Moffatt, Long and Wright can log time at first base, while the Spartans will look to some combination of Barnett, Nolan Shaver and Wyatt Swanson to make up much of the time at third base.

Behind the plate, Couch and Peterson provide plenty of stability for the Spartans.

“Without putting pressure on ourselves, we’re going to try to go out there and play our best each day,” Gann said.

Mountain Brook will play in an area with Homewood and Shades Valley, with hopes of making another playoff run.

“We’re not looking toward the end, we’re just focused on being the very best version of ourselves today, as we go about our business,” Gann said.