HS sports recap: Spartans heading into 2023

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Sarah Passink (25) takes the ball to the goal in a game against Hillcrest at Spartan Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The year 2023 is here, and here is a look back at the last few weeks of Mountain Brook High School sports, as the Spartans head into the new year.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook girls basketball team entered the year with an 11-5 record. On Dec. 15, the Lady Spartans knocked off Spain Park 61-25. They then won two of three at the Beach Bash, beating Daphne 57-51, beating Priceville 71-62 and falling to Gulfport (Mississippi) 58-46. Mountain Brook won both games at the Alabaster City Classic on Dec. 28 and 29, beating Northridge 73-49 and defeating Fairhope 61-39.

Mountain Brook’s boys are 11-6 on the year. The Spartans played in the prestigious 5Star Preps Hoops Jam in Tennessee and fell to Fulton and Webb, two strong teams out of Tennessee in mid-December. The following week, the Spartans beat Calera 87-31 and knocked off Haleyville 69-50. At the Huntsville City Classic, the Spartans fell to Bob Jones 42-40, beat Lee-Huntsville 68-23 and fell to Buckhorn 60-52 in overtime.

WRESTLING

Over the last few weeks, the Mountain Brook wrestling team has won the Pelham Invitational, finished third at the Beachmas Brawl in Orange Beach, and won the Maher/Garstin Battle for Independence in Tennessee.