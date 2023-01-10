HS sports recap: Spartans beat McAdory

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Ty Davis (3) dribbles the ball past McAdory’s Tristan Gilmore (32) in a game at Spartan Arena on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Mountain Brook High School sports.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook girls basketball team hit the court again last Thursday, taking to the road to face Jasper. The Lady Spartans fell narrowly, 51-48.

Mountain Brook’s boys picked up a win Friday night, beating McAdory 81-71. Ty Davis filled the stat sheet in the victory, posting 19 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals on the night. Julius Clark posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds as well. Henry Hufham notched 8 points and 4 rebounds, Carson Romero added 7 points and a pair of assists, and Jackson Beatty registered 7 points and 3 boards.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling team finished runner-up in the region duals last Friday. The Spartans defeated Jackson-Olin 78-6, beat Hueytown 84-0, shut out Minor 84-0, and narrowly lost to Homewood 32-31.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook indoor track and field team competed at the Ice Breaker Invitational last Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Virginia Averyt led the way on the girls side, winning the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:13. The girls 4x800-meter relay team won its race in 9:35 as well.

Also reaching the podium for the girls was Reagan Riley (second in the 800 and 1,600 races). The boys 4x800 relay team finished second as well.

