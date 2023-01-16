HS sports recap: Ty Davis reaches 1,000 points

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Ty Davis (3) shoots a layup guarded by McAdory’s Jacobe Whitted (2) in a game at Spartan Arena on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

Here's a look back at the last week in Mountain Brook High School sports.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook boys and girls basketball teams returned to the court last Tuesday night for area contests against Woodlawn.

The Lady Spartans picked up a 58-24 win, while the boys won 79-56. Ty Davis had a monster game for the Spartans, going for 33 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds. Julius Clark added 16 points and 5 rebounds, while John Colvin posted 13 points.

Mountain Brook continued area play Friday night against Shades Valley. The Lady Spartans suffered a 60-49 defeat.

The boys team earned a 71-44 win over the Mounties. Davis picked up his 1,000th career point and posted a double-double in the contest. He went for 18 points, 10 assists and 5 rebounds. Clark had a strong game as well, going for 16 points and 5 rebounds. Colvin had 13 points and 4 boards, with Lawson Gardner adding 10 points and 3 boards.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling team has advanced to the semifinals of the state duals tournament with a pair of wins last week. The Spartans knocked off McAdory 38-21 and followed it up with a 33-26 win over Homewood.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook indoor track and field team competed in the Hump Day Octameet last Wednesday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Lucy Benton and Mary Katherine Malone finished first and second in the 800-meter run, with Benton winning with a time of 2 minutes, 15 seconds. Reagan Riley won the 1,600-meter run in 4:52, while Kennedy Hamilton won the 3,200 in 11:36. On the boys side, Davis Lee won the 400 in 49.86 seconds.

Gracie Walker placed third in the 1,600, Julia Grooms was third in the 400-meter hurdles, the girls 4x400-meter relay team was second, Cate Lewis was third in the long jump, Mary Jim Doyle finished third in the triple jump and Annie Kerr was second in pole vault.

Jack Chapman was second in the 800, Clayton Collins was second in the 1,600, Max Kuehnert finished third in the 400 hurdles, the boys 4x400 relay was second and the 4x200 relay was third, and Anderson Horn finished third in pole vault.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.