HS sports recap: Spartans finish off perfect area slate

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Julius Clark dunks the ball in a game against Pell City at Spartan Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Mountain Brook High School sports.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook boys and girls basketball teams returned to the court last Tuesday night, beginning the final week of area play.

The Spartans took on Shades Valley, with the girls suffering a narrow 31-30 loss and the boys winning 67-38 to clinch the area title. For the boys, Ty Davis posted 16 points and 6 rebounds to lead the way. Julius Clark added 12 points and 4 boards, while Lawson Gardner finished with 10 points and 4 rebounds of his own.

Mountain Brook finished off area play Friday night at Pell City. The girls team pulled out a 45-37 win, while the boys posted a 64-56 victory. Davis was the high scorer, finishing with 25 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals. Henry Hufham added 8 points and 6 rebounds, while John Webb had 6 points and 3 boards.

Mountain Brook hosted Baylor out of Tennessee on Saturday, a prestigious private school. The Lady Spartans suffered a 54-40 loss, but the boys team pulled out a 60-53 victory. Davis posted a double-double for the Spartans, finishing with a line of 20 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. Clark had a strong 17 points and 8 rebounds. John Colvin added 10 points as well.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling team hosted and won the Mountain Brook Invitational last Saturday. Stephen Springfield won the 122-pound weight class, Coleman Bates won at 154 pounds, Sam Carroll won at 172 pounds, Jack Windle was victorious at 184 pounds, Allen Baker won at 197 pounds, William Courtenay won at 222 and Daniel Ellis took home top prize at 287 pounds.

Wyatt Chavez (108), Douglas Johnson (128), Hardy McDonald (134), Thomas Marriott (172) and Andrew Parker (184) each finished second. Jude Smith (162) and Carter Colvin (197) finished third, Christopher Brown (122), Clayton Watson (140) and Ham Mandell (172) were fourth, and Nathan McCain (140) and Owen Hodges (154) were each fifth.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook indoor track and field team competed in the Last Chance meet last Friday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

For the girls, Annie Kerr won the pole vault competition, clearing the bat at 11 feet, 9 inches. Lucy Benton finished fifth in the 400-meter dash, Callie Kent was fourth in the 800, Virginia Averyt finished fourth in the 1,600 and Livy Holt was fourth in the pole vault.

On the boys side, Max Baltz won the high jump, clearing 6-1.5. Davis Lee finished third in the 400, Jack Chapman was fifth in the 800, and the 4x200-meter relay team was third.

TENNIS

The Mountain Brook boys tennis team began the season over the weekend by winning the Frostbite Invitational at the Pelham Racquet Club. The Spartans went a perfect 4-0 to win the tournament.

