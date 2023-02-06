HS sports recap: Spartans girls win state indoor

× 1 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Spartans girls indoor track and field team claim the Class 6A state indoor track and field championship trophy at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Reagan Riley compets in the girls 1,600-meter run during the Class 6A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Reagan Riley places first in the girls 1,600-meter run during the Class 6A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Here's a look back at the last week in Mountain Brook High School sports.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook indoor track and field team capped off the season over the weekend at the state meet, held at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

The girls team earned the Class 6A state championship, winning it all for the first time since 2019. The Spartans scored 77 points to take home the title, more than 12 clear of runner-up Northridge, which finished with 64.5 points. Homewood was third with 61.75 points.

Mountain Brook’s boys finished third. McGill-Toolen won state with 84 points and Homewood’s 66 points was good for second. The Spartans accumulated 54 points.

The girls showed out in the 800-meter run, as Lucy Benton and Reagan Riley claimed the top two spots. Benton ran the race in 2 minutes, 13 seconds. Riley followed a second behind her to reach the podium as well.

Riley grabbed a title of her own, winning the 1,600 in 5:06. The girls also took the crown in the 4x400- and 4x800-meter relay races. In the 4x400, Callie Kent, Mary Katherine Malone, Ellie Fooshee and Benton combined to run the race in 4:05. In the 4x800, Kent, Malone, Kennedy Hamilton and Riley won in 9:45.

Riley and Virginia Averyt also reached the podium by finishing second and third in the 3,200.

Also earning points for the girls were Benton (fifth in the 400), Gracie Walker (fifth in the 1,600), KG Halsey (sixth in the long jump), Annie Kerr (sixth in pole vault) and Livy Holt (eighth in pole vault).

Julia Grooms, Anne Lawson Finch, Lea McCauley, Mary Jim Doyle and Willow Pierce also competed for the girls team.

On the boys side, Davis Lee reached the podium by finishing third in the 400, earning six points for the Spartans. The boys shined in the relays, as the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 teams all finished second in their races. Miller Knott, Max Kuehnert, Spence Morano and Lee ran in the 4x200. Morano, KJ Leedy, Kuehnert and Lee were the 4x400 participants. In the 4x800, Clayton Collins, Leedy, Tate Hoffman and Jack Chapman ran for Mountain Brook.

Also earning points for the boys were Collins (seventh in the 800, fifth in the 1,600 and fourth in the 3,200), Chapman (eighth in the 800), George Pelekis (sixth in the 1,600), Max Baltz (fifth in high jump) and Caleb Mumm (fourth in pole vault).

Gri Cashio, Anderson Horn and Massey Cater also competed for the team.

Grab a copy of the March edition of Village Living for more coverage of the state indoor meet.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook boys and girls basketball teams began the final week of the regular season last Tuesday with home contests.

The Lady Spartans hosted and dominated Spain Park 65-19, while the boys team took down Hewitt-Trussville 61-34. Carson Romero led the Spartans with 15 points on the night. Ty Davis registered 12 points and 6 assists, while Clark Sanderson and Julius Clark each added 9 points. Clark also pulled down 5 rebounds.

Mountain Brook hosted longtime rival Vestavia Hills on Friday night, falling short in both ends of the varsity contests. The girls team fell 71-30, while the boys fell short in a tightly contested 62-58 game.

The postseason begins this week, with Mountain Brook playing in the Class 6A, Area 10 tournaments. The girls tournament will be at Shades Valley, with the Spartans taking on Pell City on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. If they win, they will play Friday at 6 p.m.

The boys will host the area tournament and take on Woodlawn on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. If they win, they will play in the championship game Saturday at 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling team split a tri-match last Tuesday. The Spartans defeated Fort Payne 50-18, but fell to Chelsea 51-21.

The Spartans beat Pelham 48-23 on Thursday. Wyatt Chavez (106 pounds), Stephen Springfield (113), Christopher Brown (120), Coleman Bates (152), Jude Smith (160), Sam Carroll (170), Jack Windle (182) and William Courtenay (220) picked up wins in the match.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook boys soccer team opened the season with a win last Saturday, beating Tanner 5-1.

TENNIS

The Mountain Brook girls tennis team swept Montgomery Academy 9-0 last Tuesday to start the season.

Mountain Brook swept Hoover on Wednesday, the boys winning 7-2 and the girls winning 8-1.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.