HS sports recap: Spartans win area tournament

Here's a look back at the last week in Mountain Brook High School sports.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook girls basketball team fell to Pell City 63-49 last Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 6A, Area 10 tournament. The loss ends Mountain Brook’s season with a 16-11 record.

Mountain Brook’s boys advanced to the area tournament final and secured a spot in the state playoffs with a 73-51 win over Woodlawn on Thursday evening. In the game, Ty Davis posted a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Julius Clark had 17 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals, while John Colvin scored 10 points as well.

The Spartans finished off the area tournament title with a 74-57 win over Shades Valley on Saturday. Mountain Brook drained 14 3-pointers in the contest and pulled away for the win. Davis went for 23 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists to lead the way. Colvin added 14 points, while Clark notched 10 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists. Lawson Gardner contributed 10 points and 6 boards as well.

Mountain Brook’s boys will begin the playoffs this week, hosting Gadsden City on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Class 6A sub-regional round. If the Spartans win, they will play at Jacksonville State University on Thursday in the Northeast Regional.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling team finished second at the Class 6A South Super Section tournament over the weekend. Thirteen of the Spartans’ 14 wrestlers qualified for the state tournament, set for this weekend in Huntsville.

Coleman Bates won the 152-pound weight class to lead the Spartans. Stuart Andrews was second in the 145 class and Allen Baker finished second at 195 pounds. Wyatt Chavez (106), Stephen Springfield (113), Bill Bradford (132) and Jack Windle (182) were third-place finishers.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook boys and girls soccer teams opened up last week on Tuesday with wins.

The girls team knocked off James Clemens 2-1, while the boys beat Thompson 1-0. Jack Heaps scored a goal in the first half for the Spartans, and Griffin Lamkin and Turner Holmes combined in goal for the shutout to lift the team to victory.

Mountain Brook’s boys started the Southern Shootout in Foley with a 5-1 win over Robertsdale on Thursday. On Friday, the Spartans knocked off Pelham 2-1, as Vance Phillips scored both goals. Mountain Brook’s girls got a win Friday as well, beating Guntersville 3-0.

