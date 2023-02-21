HS sports recap: Spartans advance to regional final

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Mountain Brook’s Ty Davis (3) shoots a free throw in a game against Parker in the Northeast Regional semifinal game at Pete Mathews Coliseum at Jacksonville State University on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools.

Here's a look back at the last week in Mountain Brook High School sports.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook boys basketball team advanced to the regional tournament by beating Gadsden City 69-47 last Tuesday evening in the Class 6A sub-regional round. Kyle Layton led the Spartans with 15 points in the game. Julius Clark scored 12 points, Carson Romero added 11 points and Ty Davis scored 10 points to give the team four double-digit scorers in the game.

Mountain Brook dominated Parker on Thursday in the Class 6A Northeast Regional semifinal. Click here for a recap of that game.

Mountain Brook will play Huffman this Tuesday at 2:15 p.m. in the Northeast Regional final at Jacksonville State University.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling team finished in a tie for third in the Class 6A state wrestling tournament last weekend in Huntsville. The Spartans scored 134 points to finish in a deadlock with Mortimer Jordan. McAdory won 6A by scoring 160.5 points, while Gardendale tallied 138.5 to finish second.

Stephen Springfield and Allen Baker finished second in their respective weight classes overall, with Springfield wrestling in the 113-pound division, and Baker wrestling at 195 pounds.

William Courtenay picked up a third-place finish at 220 pounds. Coleman Bates (152) and Jack Windle (182) each finished fourth. Bill Bradford at 132 pounds and Stuart Andrews at 145 pounds each placed sixth.

Wyatt Chavez (106), Douglas Johnson (126), Nathan McCain (138), Jude Smith (160), Sam Carroll (170) and Daniel Ellis (285) also wrestled at state for the Spartans.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook boys soccer team earned a 1-0 win over Hoover last Tuesday, with the Spartans notching the lone goal of the game in the 25th minute.

Mountain Brook’s girls won as well Tuesday, beating Albertville 3-0.

Mountain Brook’s tied Northgate 1-1 on Saturday.

TENNIS

The Mountain Brook tennis teams began last week with wins over Northridge. The boys won 9-0 and the girls earned an 8-1 victory.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team started out with three losses in the PBR Kickoff Classic over the weekend. The Spartans fell to Chelsea 9-1, to Thompson 5-4 and to Hartselle 9-7.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team began the season at the Red & Blue Classic, hosted by Vestavia Hills, over the weekend. The Spartans lost to Vestavia Hills 8-1, to Austin 6-0 and to Hazel Green 10-0, before rebounding to tie Chelsea 3-3.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.