HS sports recap: Spartans advance to final four

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Kyle Layton (1) dribbles the ball during the boys Class 6A Northeast Regional final at Pete Mathews Coliseum at Jacksonville State University on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The Spartans defeated Huffman 71-59 to advance to the Class 6A state semifinal game on Wednesday, march 1 at the BJCC. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Mountain Brook High School sports.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook boys basketball team avenged a loss in the regional final last year, defeating Huffman last Tuesday. Click here for the story of the game.

Mountain Brook will play Paul Bryant on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at Legacy Arena.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team started last week on a high note with a 3-0 win over Hueytown. For the Spartans, James Graphos had a double and drove in a run. Gabe Young got the start and went 5 innings, allowing no runs on a single hit with 11 strikeouts. Ford Moffatt threw 2 scoreless innings, striking out a pair.

Mountain Brook dominated Pelham 10-0 on Thursday. Walker Allen was the offensive star for the Spartans, as he hit a triple, drove in 4 runs and scored twice. Charlie Berryman went 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and 2 runs scored as well. Moffatt had a pair of hits, while he, Mac Smith and Mac Palmer all knocked in a run. John Robicheaux was stellar on the mound, as he allowed a single hit over 6 scoreless innings, striking out 11.

Mountain Brook earned a 5-1 win over McAdory on Friday. Robicheaux did his damage with the bat in this game, going 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and 3 runs scored. Brooks Allen drove in a run as well. Caleb Barnett started and went 4 2/3 innings, allowing just a run on a hit with 11 strikeouts. Kenneth Diddell went 2 1/3 hitless innings, striking out 7 batters.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team had a much better start to last week, beating Shades Valley 12-1 on Tuesday. Annie Gregory led the charge for the Spartans, going 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and 4 runs batted in. Ellie Pitts had a big game as well. She went 4-for-4 at the plate, hitting a triple and driving home a pair of runs in addition to 3 runs and 2 stolen bases. Pitts also allowed just an unearned run on a hit in 4 2/3 innings, with 13 strikeouts.

Chelsea took down Mountain Brook 8-1 on Thursday. For the Hornets, Baylor McCluney went 4-for-4, driving in a run and scoring 3. Sydney Carroll knocked in a pair of runs as well. Maia Harris and Claire Purkey combined to pitch a great game. Harris allowed a run on 3 hits over 4 innings of work, while Purkey threw 3 scoreless innings to finish things off.

Mountain Brook played in the Pelham Tournament over the weekend. On Friday, the Spartans took down Pelham 5-2. Annie Gregory hit a home run and knocked in a pair of runs. Ellie Pitts threw 3 innings, allowing 2 runs on 2 hits with 6 strikeouts. Marrison Kearse got the win, throwing 2 scoreless innings.

Mountain Brook split its games Saturday, beating Pinson Valley 7-3 and falling to Gardendale 21-3. In the win, Kearse had a big game, hitting a double and 2 RBIs, while allowing 3 unearned runs in 4 innings. In the loss, Morgan Minich was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and an RBI.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook boys and girls soccer teams had dominant wins in area play last Tuesday, as both team won by 10-0 scores.

Mountain Brook’s girls were back in action Wednesday, falling to Hewitt-Trussville 1-0.

Mountain Brook’s boys finished in a 3-3 draw with Briarwood on Friday. Mountain Brook’s girls fell to the Lions 3-2.

On Saturday, Mountain Brook’s boys took down Spain Park 5-2.

OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook outdoor track and field team began the season last Thursday, hosting the five-team Battle Royale.

Reagan Riley won the 1,000-meter run, running the race in 2 minutes, 56 seconds. Virginia Averyt won the 2,000 with a time of 6:41.KG Halsey was also a winner, taking the long jump with a distance of 16 feet, 5 inches.

On the boys side, Davis Lee won the 300-meter dash in 34.83 second. The 4x300-meter relay team was first in 2:24 as well. Gri Cashio won the javelin competition with a throw of 153-6.5.

Also reaching the podium for the girls were Lucy Benton (second in 500), Mary Katherine Malone (third in 1,000), Kennedy Hamilton (third in 2,000), the relay teams (second in 4x300 and third in 4x100), Livy Holt (second in pole vault), Lucy Pankey (third in discus) and Ellie Fooshee (third in javelin).

Reaching the podium for the boys were Spence Morano (second in 500), KJ Leedy (third in 500), Clayton Collins (second in 2,000), the relay team (third in 4x100), Anderson Horn (third in pole vault) and Sims McElroy (second in javelin and third in discus).

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.