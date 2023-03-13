HS sports recap: Spartans make trip to New Balance Nationals

× Expand Erin Nelson Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Reagan Riley compets in the girls 1,600-meter run during the Class 6A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Mountain Brook High School sports.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team was back in action last Tuesday, taking a 9-8 loss to Gardendale. Trent Wright hit a home run, driving in 3 runs. Charlie Berryman hit a triple and drove home a couple runs. James Graphos and Caleb Barnett each registered a pair of hits and a run batted in. John Robicheaux knocked home a run, Davis Peterson hit a double and Hunter Keller finished with 2 hits as well.

Mountain Brook dominated a doubleheader Saturday, beating John Carroll 22-7 and knocking off Pelham 13-5. In the first win, Barnett hit a pair of homers, knocking in 4 runs on the day. Robicheaux, Berryman, Wright and Mac Smith all hit home runs in the game as well. Graphos had 3 hits and 3 RBIs, Grayson Long hit a double and drove in a run, Walker Allen knocked in a run, Hunter Keller had 2 hits and 2 RIBs and Jack Thomas Kelly threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out 3.

In the Pelham win, Graphos hit 2 homers of his own, finishing with 5 RBIs in the game. Allen hit a solo home run as well. Ford Moffatt hit a double and drove in a pair, while Gabe Young hit a double and Robicheaux stole 3 bases in the contest.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team beat Shades Valley 15-2 last Tuesday. Reagan Rape went 3-for-5 with a triple and 3 runs batted in to lead the way. Annie Gregory went 2-for-3 with a double and 3 RBIs as well. Claire Robinett tripled and drove in a pair, while Patty Ann Frierson was 2-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs. Marianna Murray also had a couple hits and 2 RBIs. Ellie Pitts had 3 hits, 3 runs scored and a run batted in. She also threw 3 innings, allowing no runs and a lone hit, with 7 strikeouts. Marrison Kearse threw 3 innings, allowing 2 unearned runs on 2 hits with 5 strikeouts.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook boys soccer team earned a 10-0 win over Woodlawn last Tuesday.

Mountain Brook’s girls knocked off Homewood 1-0 on Wednesday evening.

On Saturday, Mountain Brook and Fort Payne finished in a 3-3 draw in a matchup of the top two teams in Class 6A.

TENNIS

The Mountain Brook boys and girls tennis teams defeated Pelham by 9-0 scores last Tuesday.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook outdoor track and field team competed at the King of the Mountain Invitational at Vestavia Hills last Saturday. Annie Kerr won the pole vault competition by clearing the bar at 12 feet. Ellie Fooshee finished second in the javelin competition. Anderson Horn was the top placer for the boys, finishing fourth in pole vault.

A few Spartans went to New Balance Nationals in Boston last week. Reagan Riley was 15th in the 1-mile run and 16th overall in the 1,500-meter run. Virginia Averyt, Kennedy Hamilton, Robert Lee and Jack Chapman also competed in the event.

