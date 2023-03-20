HS sports recap: Spartans softball wins a pair

× Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood vs. Mountain Brook Softball Mountain Brook's Ellie Pitts (20) pitches during a Class 6A, Area 9 tournament game between Homewood and Mountain Brook on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Chelsea Sports Complex. Photo by Kyle Parmley.

Here's a look back at the last week in Mountain Brook High School sports.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team began the Battle at the Beach in Mississippi on Wednesday with a 14-2 win over St. Martin. John Robicheaux, Charlie Berryman and Trent Wright all hit home runs for the Spartans, combining to drive in 8 runs between them. James Graphos and Hunter Keller each drove home a pair of runs, while Walker Allen and Ford Moffatt notched RBIs of their own. Caleb Barnett threw 3 innings, allowing a pair of unearned runs on 2 hits, striking out 6 batters.

Mountain Brook grabbed another win Thursday, beating Briarcrest Christian 7-1. Berryman went deep again, going 2-for-4 with 4 RBIs to lead the offense. Wright knocked in 2 more runs, Mac Smith went 3-for-3 and Barnett hit a double. Robicheaux threw 6 strong innings, allowing a run on 5 hits with 7 strikeouts.

Mountain Brook capped off the event Friday with a 9-5 win over Alma Bryant. Young, Barnett and Wright hit homers for the Spartans, combining to drive in 7 of the team’s 9 runs. Graphos and Smith each hit a double and drove in a run, while Robicheaux also hit a double. Kenneth Diddell finished the game off with 2 scoreless innings, not allowing a hit and striking out 4 batters.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team began play last week with a solid 6-2 win over Hueytown on Monday. The pitchers were the story for the Spartans, as Ellie Pitts and Annie Gregory combined for an outstanding effort in the circle. Pitts threw 5 innings, surrendering a pair of unearned runs on 3 hits, with 11 strikeouts. Gregory threw 2 hitless innings to finish things off.

Mountain Brook also took down Minor 16-0 on Thursday. Emma Stearns led the offense with a triple and 3 RBIs, while Gregory and Marianna Murray each knocked in a pair of runs. Gregory did not allow a hit over 3 innings, striking out 9 hitters along the way.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook boys and girls soccer teams began last week with wins over Shades Valley on Monday. The boys rolled to a 10-0 victory, while the girls won 4-1.

Mountain Brook’s teams were back in action Tuesday, with the boys winning 10-0 over Woodlawn and the girls beating Leeds 5-0.

Mountain Brook’s boys defeated Albertville 5-0 on Thursday.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook outdoor track and field teams competed in the Homewood Invitational last Saturday.

Reagan Riley won the 3,200-meter run, with a time of 10 minutes, 26 seconds. Annie Kerr won the pole vault competition, clearing the bar at 11 feet, 6 inches. The girls 4x800-meter relay team also claimed top prize, winning in 9:29.

Virginia Averyt grabbed podium spot, finishing second in the 1,600. The boys 4x800 relay team placed third as well.

