HS sports recap: Spartans baseball wins 2

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Caleb Barnett (9) pitches in a game against Chelsea at Mountain Brook High School on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Hornets 4-3. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Mountain Brook High School sports.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team pulled off an exciting 4-3 win over Chelsea in 10 innings last Tuesday. Brooks Allen hit a walk-off double to lift the Spartans to the victory. John Robicheaux led the offense with 4 hits, including 2 triples. James Graphos was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and 2 stolen bases. Gabe Young also drove in a run. Caleb Barnett and Kenneth Diddell each threw 5 innings for the Spartans, with both striking out 8 batters. Barnett allowed 3 runs on 3 hits, while Diddell surrendered only 2 hits. Chelsea’s Walker Thomas, Jackson Morgan and Harper Thornbrough each knocked in a run. Morgan allowed a run in 2 2/3 innings pitched, Bryson Mormon struck out 8 batters in 4 1/3 innings, and Aiden Hughes fired 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

Mountain Brook blew out Parker 19-1 on Thursday. Mac Palmer had a big game, hitting a pair of home runs and driving in 5 runs on the day. Allen had 3 hits and 3 RBIs, while Graphos was 4-for-4 with a double, 2 RBIs and 3 runs scored. Robicheaux hit a pair of doubles, Barnett hit a double and knocked in a pair of runs, Wyatt Swanson hit a double, Grayson Long hit a double and drove in a run, Young drove in 2 runs, Ford Moffatt notched an RBI and Charlie Berryman drove in 3 runs as well.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team earned a pair of convincing wins over Woodlawn last Tuesday, winning 19-0 and 28-0 to pick up area wins.

In the first game, Reagan Rape hit an inside-the-park home run, drove in a pair of runs and scored 3 runs. Ellie Pitts also hit an inside-the-park homer, driving in 5 runs. Emma Stearns had a double, a triple and an RBI. Marrison Kearse threw 3 hitless innings, striking out 7 batters.

In the second game, Kearse was 4-for-4 with a triple and 3 RBIs. Stearns hit a double and drove in a run. Pitts, Claire Robinett and Patty Ann Frierson each tallied 4 hits, combining for 7 RBIs. Rape and Marianna Murray had 2 RBIs each, as Annakate Shea drove in a run and scored 4 times.

Mountain Brook won big again Thursday, shutting out Minor 15-0. Pitts had a big game, going 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs at the plate and throwing 4 scoreless innings. She surrendered a single hit and struck out 7 batters. Reagan Rape was 2-for-3 with an RBI and 3 runs scored as well.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook boys and girls soccer teams were back in action last Monday, facing off with Pell City in area action. The boys team earned a 3-0 win over the Panthers, while the girls dominated to the tune of an 11-1 win.

Mountain Brook’s boys and Homewood finished in a scoreless draw Tuesday.

Mountain Brook’s girls finished in a 1-1 draw with Spain Park on Wednesday.

Mountain Brook’s boys picked up a 3-1 win over Davidson to begin the Smoky Mountain Cup on Thursday. The Spartans won the tournament by beating Page 3-2 on Friday and knocking off Father Ryan 5-2 on Saturday.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook outdoor track and field team competed at the Over the Mountain Invitational last Saturday in Homewood. Reagan Riley won the 1,600-meter run, finishing in 4:53. Virginia Averyt won the 3,200 for the Spartans, in 11:19. The girls 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay teams were top finishers as well.

On the boys side, Davis Lee won the 400 in 49.7 seconds. Clayton Collins won the 3,200 in 9:48. The boys 4x400 relay team won as well.

Reaching the podium for the girls were Mary Katherine Malone (second in 800), Lucy Benton (second in 1,600), Kennedy Hamilton (third in 3,200), Annie Kerr (second in pole vault), Livy Holt (third in pole vault), Jane Earnhardt (second in discus), Lucy Pankey (third in discus) and Ellie Fooshee (second in javelin).

Anderson Horn was second in pole vault, Gri Cashio was second in javelin and Sims McElroy was third in javelin, and the boys 4x100 relay was second.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.