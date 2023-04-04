HS sports recap: Spartans baseball plays in Florida

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook's Gabe Young hits in a game last season.

Here's a look back at the last week in Mountain Brook High School sports.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team played in the IMG National Classic last week in Florida.

The Spartans began the event Thursday with an 8-2 loss to North Cobb. James Graphos led the Spartans offense with a double. He knocked in both of the team’s runs as well. Caleb Barnett threw 5 innings, allowing 3 runs (1 earned) on 4 hits with 6 strikeouts.

Mountain Brook dropped a pair of games Friday, falling to IMG Academy 5-0 and narrowly dropping a game to Venice, 4-3. In the Venice game, Walker Allen and Hunter Keller each knocked in runs, while Charlie Berryman hit a double. Gabe Young threw 5 innings, allowing 2 unearned runs on 3 hits, with 7 strikeouts.

The Spartans wrapped up play in Florida on Saturday with a 10-4 win over Cullman. Young hit a home run and drove home 3 runs, while Barnett hit a double and knocked in 4 for the game. John Robicheaux had a big performance, going 3-for-4 with an RBI, 3 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases. Graphos and Allen each doubled and drove home a run. John Littleton pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings, and Kenneth Diddell fired 2 scoreless frames.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.