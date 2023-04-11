HS sports recap: Spartans soccer teams grab area win

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Gabrielle Lamontagne (6) kicks the ball away from Gadsden City’s Mikenlee Brooks (10) and Avery Parker (2) in a match at Mountain Brook High School on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Mountain Brook High School sports.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team took down Shades Valley 17-1 last Tuesday in an area contest. Caleb Barnett led the way for the Spartans, hitting a home run and driving in a pair of runs. He also threw 5 innings, allowing a lone run on a single hit, striking out 11 batters. James Graphos and Gabe Young each drove in 3 runs as well. Hunter Keller went 2-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs, while Charlie Berryman, Walker Allen, Davis Peterson, Grayson Long and Colin Couch all knocked in a run each. John Robicheaux hit a double and scored 3 runs, while Trent Wright went 2-for-2.

Mountain Brook finished off the area sweep with two more wins over the Mounties on Wednesday, beating them 14-3 and 9-4. In the first game, Graphos led the offense with 3 RBIs, with Allen, Wright and Brooks Allen all knocking in a pair of runs each as well. Barnett was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and 3 runs scored. Young got the start and went 6 innings, allowing 3 runs (2 earned) on 7 hits, with 10 strikeouts.

In the second game, Peterson led the way with 3 hits, including a double, and 3 RBIs in the game. Robicheaux scored 3 runs and stole a pair of bases, while Young and Barnett each knocked in runs as well. Jack Thomas Kelly got the start on the mound, going 5 innings and allowing 4 runs on 6 hits.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team began play last week on Monday with a 10-8 loss to Pelham. The Spartans were led by Ellie Pitts at the plate and in the circle. She went 3-for-4 with a double and 2 runs batted in, scoring 4 runs and stealing a pair of bases. She also pitched 3 innings, allowing 2 unearned runs on 2 hits. Annie Gregory racked up 3 hits, including a double. Reagan Rape had a pair of hits and 2 RBIs, while Claire Robinett notched a pair of hits and drove in a run. Marrison Kearse allowed only an unearned run in 2 1/3 innings pitched.

Mountain Brook got back in the win column Tuesday, blowing out Homewood 20-1. Plenty of Spartans had terrific performances, with Marianna Murray leading the team with 4 runs batted in. Kearse, Emma Stearns and Rape all finished with 3 RBIs. Gregory knocked in a pair, while Robinett racked up 3 hits, 2 RBIs, 3 runs and 2 stolen bases. Pitts registered 3 hits at the plate and struck out 9 batters in 5 innings pitched. She surrendered only an unearned run on 4 hits.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook boys and girls soccer teams pulled off area wins over Shades Valley last Tuesday, with the boys winning 5-0 and the girls earning a 4-0 win.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook outdoor track and field team traveled to Knoxville, Tennessee, last weekend for the Farragut Invitational.

The girls team featured plenty of strong performances, with Lucy Benton and Reagan Riley among the individual winners. Benton won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 16 seconds. Riley took the top prize in the 3,200, running it in 10:48. The 4x100-meter, sprint medley, 4x800 and distance medley relay teams all won as well.

For the boys, Davis Lee won the 400 in 50.51 seconds. Creed Allen won the 800 in 2:03. Max Kuehnert was the top long jumper, reaching 20 feet, 6.5 inches. The relay teams in the 4x400, sprint medley, 4x800 and distance medley all claimed top prize as well.

Gracie Walker was third in the 800, Virginia Averyt was third in the 1,600, Clark Stewart placed second in the 3,200, Julia Grooms was third in the 300-meter hurdles, the girls 4x400 relay was second, Mary Jim Doyle was third in triple jump, Spence Morano was second in the 400, Clayton Collins finished second in the 1,600, Kuehnert placed second in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, the boys 4x200 relay team was second and Max Baltz was third in high jump.

Lizzi Colgate, Turner Ezelle and Harry Clark won events as well.

TENNIS

The Mountain Brook boys and girls tennis teams are off to a great start this season, as the regular season winds down. The boys boast a 12-1 record, winning the Frostbite Tournament in January and carrying that momentum to an unbeaten run through section play. Thomas Austin, Guy Mitchell and Max Gayden are all undefeated in singles, play, with the tandem of Mitchell and Austin unbeaten in doubles play as well. The boys are looking to capture their first state championship since 2017.

The girls are the five-time defending state champions and are 15-0 on the year to this point. Pippa Roy, Annie Lacey, Ann Royal Goodson, Mae Mae Lacey and Moira Dowling are all undefeated in singles play, as are the tandems of Roy and Annie Lacey, and Mae Mae Lacey and Ann Coleman.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.