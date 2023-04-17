HS sports recap: Spartans baseball wins area

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s John Robicheaux (2) swings at a pitch in an area game against Homewood at Mountain Brook High School on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Mountain Brook High School sports.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team earned a big area win over Homewood last Tuesday, beating the Patriots 5-2. John Robicheaux knocked in a couple runs for the Spartans to lead the offense. Walker Allen and Hunter Keller each drove a run in as well. Caleb Barnett went 2-for-4 with a double and threw 5 innings, allowing a run on a hit with 5 strikeouts. James Graphos hit a double and Davis Peterson notched a couple hits. Ford Moffatt also threw 2 innings, allowing a run on 3 hits. For Homewood, Jeremiah Gary went 2-for-3 with a double, while Brennan Wheat and James Lard drove in a run each. Jack Ross threw 4 innings, allowing a run on 4 hits.

Mountain Brook completed the sweep of Homewood with an 11-9 win Wednesday. Robicheaux and Gabe Young hit home runs for the Spartans. Brooks Allen and Barnett each knocked in a couple runs as well. Trent Wright and Walker Allen drove in a run each, Charlie Berryman went 2-for-3 with a double and Graphos was 2-for-3 with 3 runs scored. Evan Bibb threw 2 1/3 flawless innings, not allowing a hit and striking out 4 batters. For Homewood, Ross hit a pair of doubles and drove in 5 runs. Gann racked up a pair of hits and threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Gary also knocked in a run.

Mountain Brook picked up a 9-0 win over Spring Garden on Friday, as the Spartans celebrated senior night. Berryman and Barnett each hit home runs, each driving home a pair of runs. Robicheaux hit a triple, drove in a run and scored 3 runs. Young hit a triple, while Allen and Davis Peterson each hit doubles. Graphos knocked in a run as well. Jack Thomas Kelly fired 4 scoreless frames, allowing 3 hits and striking out 7 batters.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team began play last week on Tuesday with a dominant 16-4 win over Clay-Chalkville. Annie Gregory hit a home run for the Spartans, finishing with a pair of hits, 2 runs batted in and 2 stolen bases. Emma Stearns finished 2-for-3 with a double and 3 RBIs. Ellie Pitts was 2-for-3 with an RBI and 3 runs scored as well. Reagan Rape went 3-for-4, driving in 3 runs, scoring 3 runs and stealing 3 bases. Edith Kaplan knocked in a pair as well. Marrison Kearse knocked in a pair of runs and threw 5 innings in the circle, allowing 4 unearned runs on a pair of hits, striking out 5 batters.

Oak Mountain picked up a win over Mountain Brook on Friday, 4-1. Emily Mackin was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI in the game, while Alea Rye was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI. Carr threw the complete game, allowing an unearned run and 4 hits over 7 innings. Ellie Pitts threw the game for the Spartans, allowing 4 unearned runs on 5 hits in 7 innings.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook girls soccer team began play last week Monday, playing Vestavia Hills and falling 4-1.

Mountain Brook’s girls got back in the win column Tuesday, beating Chelsea 2-0. The boys fell to Vestavia Hills 3-1 the same day.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook outdoor track and field team hosted the Mountain Brook Invitational last weekend. Anna Erdberg won the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 28 seconds. Reagan Riley won the one mile race in 4:53. The girls 4x800-meter relay team was victorious in 9:07. Annie Kerr had a top showing in pole vault, winning by clearing the bar at 12 feet, 6 inches.

Brooks Bazemore won the 1,600 on the boys side in 4:47.

Riley reached the podium by placing second in the 800. Emelia White was second in the 1,600 and the girls 4x400 team was third.

