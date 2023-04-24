HS sports recap: Spartans tennis teams advance to state

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Moira Dowling returns the ball in a singles match against Pelham during the girls Class 6A tennis sectionals at the Pelham Tennis Center on Monday, April 17, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Mountain Brook High School sports.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team wrapped up the regular season last Monday with a 7-3 win over Mortimer Jordan. James Graphos led the offensive attack by going 3-for-3 at the plate, hitting a double and a triple and driving in a pair of runs. Charlie Berryman also knocked in a pair of runs, while Gabe Young, Caleb Barnett and Ford Moffatt each brought a run home. Brooks Allen hit a double as well. Evan Bibb threw 2 innings in relief, allowing an unearned run on no hits. Kenneth Diddell also fired 2 scoreless innings, allowing a pair of hits.

Mountain Brook swept its Class 6A first round playoff series Thursday, notching wins over Buckhorn by scores of 3-0 and 5-4.

In the first game of the series, John Robicheaux had a strong game at the plate and on the mound. He threw the complete game shutout, allowing 4 hits and striking out 6 batters in his 7 innings of work. He also went 2-for-3 with a triple. Berryman went 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Barnett also drove in a run.

The Spartans won the series in the second game, as Young hit the go-ahead 2-run single in the seventh inning to propel the team to the win. Berryman went 2-for-4 with a home run, a couple RBIs and 2 stolen bases in the game. Graphos tallied a pair of hits and stolen bases, while Trent Wright also knocked in a run.

Mountain Brook will travel to Oxford for the second round of the playoffs. A doubleheader will begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday, with an if-necessary third game set for 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team clinched the area with a 6-2 win over Homewood last Tuesday. For the Spartans, Ellie Pitts had a strong showing. She went 2-for-3 at the plate, hitting a double, driving in a run and stealing a pair of bases. She also allowed just 2 unearned runs on 2 hits over 7 innings, striking out 12 batters. Claire Robinett registered a pair of hits and an RBI as well.

Mountain Brook played in the Pleasure Island Tournament in Gulf Shores over the weekend. On Friday, the Spartans fell to Gulf Shores and beat Jackson 8-4. In the win over Jackson, Pitts was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Reagan Rape went 4-for-4 and drove in a run. Annie Gregory threw 5 innings, allowing 4 runs (2 earned) on 5 hits.

On Saturday, the Spartans began the day with a 5-2 win over Satsuma. Rape was 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs to lead the way, as Marrison Kearse tallied a pair of hits and knocked in the other 2 runs. Pitts allowed just 2 unearned runs and struck out 7 batters over 6 innings of work. The Spartans finished things up with a 3-2 defeat to Leroy. Kearse threw 4 2/3 solid innings, allowing 3 runs on 6 hits.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook boys and girls soccer teams begin the Class 6A playoffs this week. The Spartans take on Parker in the first round Thursday. The girls will play at 5 p.m., followed by the boys at 7 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook outdoor track and field team competed in the Hewitt-Trussville Invitational last weekend.

Reagan Riley won the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 50 seconds. The boys 4x400-meter relay team won in 3:23 as well.

Mary Katherine Malone finished third in the 800, Lucy Benton was second in the 1,600, Olivia Comini finished second in the 3,200, Julia Grooms was third in the 300-meter hurdles and Annie Kerr placed second in pole vault for the girls.

TENNIS

The Mountain Brook girls tennis team swept through the Class 6A, Section 5 tournament in Pelham last week.

Pippa Roy, Annie Lacey, Ann Royal Goodson, Mary Neale Polk, Mae Mae Lacey and Moira Dowling all won in singles. The doubles pairs of Roy and Annie Lacey, Mae Mae Lacey and Ann Coleman, and Polk and MJ Darnall, won titles as well, giving Mountain Brook 63 points. Altamont finished second with 34 points.

Mountain Brook’s boys won the section meet as well, accumulating 44 points to beat second-place Homewood’s 39 points. Connor Jenkins, Thomas Austin and Guy Mitchell won the title in singles, with Luke Schwelfer, Max Gayden and George Dumas all claiming runner-up finishes.

The Spartans swept doubles play, with the pairs of Gayden and Schwelfer, Logan Woodall and Jenkins, and Austin and Mitchell all winning.

Mountain Brook competes in the state tournament at the Mobile Tennis Center on Monday and Tuesday.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.