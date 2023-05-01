HS sports recap: Spartans tennis dominates state

× Expand Photo courtesy of Susan Farlow. The Mountain Brook boys and girls tennis teams claimed the Class 6A titles at the state tournament in Mobile on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Photo courtesy of Susan Farlow.

Here's a look back at the last week in Mountain Brook High School sports.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team had its season ended last weekend by Oxford in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. Oxford picked up wins of 10-0 and 9-4 on Friday night to advance.

In the first game, Oxford’s Drew McCormick hit a pair of home runs and drove in 5 runs. Sam Robertson and Forrest Heacock each tallied a pair of hits and drove in a run. Nick Richardson and Carter Johnson notched single runs batted in as well. Hayes Harrison threw 5 scoreless innings, allowing 4 hits and striking out 9 hitters.

In the second game, Hayden Gallahar threw 5 shutout innings for Oxford. Peyton Watts went 3-for-3 with a triple and an RBI, while Johnson knocked in 3 and Heacock knocked in a pair. Richardson and Trace Adams also drove in a run. For the Spartans, Charlie Berryman drove in a couple runs. James Graphos and John Robicheaux had multi-hit games, with Graphos hitting a triple and Robicheaux hitting a double. Trent Wright knocked in a run in the contest as well. Evan Bibb threw 5 1/3 innings in relief for Mountain Brook, surrendering only an unearned on 2 hits.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team picked up a pair of wins over Pleasant Grove last Tuesday. In a 5-2 win, Ellie Pitts drove in a run and stole 4 bases. Pearl Kast was a threat on the base paths as well, swiping 3 bags. Marrison Kearse threw 6 innings, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 4 hits, striking out 7 batters.

The Spartans then earned a 9-1 win. Marianna Murray knocked in a pair of runs to lead the team. Annie Gregory got the start in the circle and threw 5 innings, allowing only an unearned run on 3 hits. She struck out 6.

Mountain Brook notched a 5-0 shutout of Chelsea on Thursday. Gregory hit a homer to bolster the Spartans offense. Pitts threw the complete game shutout, allowing only 4 hits in 7 innings. For Chelsea, Sydney Carroll threw 3 innings, allowing 2 runs on 2 hits.

Mountain Brook will host the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament this week.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook boys soccer team finished off the regular season last Tuesday with a 6-0 win over Springville.

Mountain Brook’s boys and girls soccer teams began the Class 6A playoffs Thursday, with both teams hosting Parker and notching 10-0 blowout victories.

Mountain Brook’s boys and girls travel to Homewood for the second round of the playoffs Tuesday. The boys game is set for 5 p.m., with the girls game at 7:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook outdoor track and field team competed in the Class 6A, Section 2 meet last weekend, winning the boys and girls team competitions.

Lucy Benton won the 800-meter run, running her race in 2 minutes, 16 seconds. Reagan Riley won a pair of events as well, triumphing in the 1,600 and 3,200. She completed the 1,600 in 5:09 and the 3,200 in 11:02. Annie Kerr won the pole vault by clearing 12 feet. Jane Earnhardt threw the discus 98 feet, 7 inches to win, and Ellie Fooshee won javelin with a throw of 117-11.

The girls 4x400- and 4x800-meter relay teams also won.

Girls also reaching the podium were Benton (second in 400), Riley (second in 800), Virginia Averyt (third in 3,200), Kerr (second in high jump), Livy Holt (third in pole vault), Lucy Pankey (second in discus), Sophie Grace Rhodes (third in discus) and Ella Meadows (second in javelin).

Davis Lee won the 400 in 49.71 seconds on the boys side. Jack Chapman was the top 800-meter runner, completing the race in 2:00.17. Clayton Collins won the 1,600 in 4:28. In the field, Anderson Horn won pole vault by clearing 12-6. The boys 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams also won top prize.

KJ Leedy (second in 800), George Pelekis (second in 1,600), Collins (second in 3,200), Max Kuehnert (third in long jump), Caleb Mumm (second in pole vault) and Gri Cashio (second in javelin) also reached the podium.

The state meet is this weekend in Gulf Shores.

TENNIS

The Mountain Brook boys and girls tennis teams swept the Class 6A state championships last week in Mobile. The Spartans won 17 of a possible 18 brackets to dominate the tournament.

Check back with Village Living for a full recap of the state meet later this week.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.