HS sports recap: Spartans softball wins area tournament

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Softball The Mountain Brook High School softball team won the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament for the first time in program history on May 3, 2023.

Here's a look back at the last week in Mountain Brook High School sports.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team hosted the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament last week.

The Spartans began play in the tournament Monday with a 13-0 win over Homewood to advance to the area championship and secure a spot at the regional tournament. Emma Stearns led the Spartans with 5 runs batted in for the game. Claire Robinett went 2-for-3 with a double and 3 RBIs. Ellie Pitts hit a double, drove in a pair, and pitched 4 scoreless innings. She allowed a single hit and struck out 9 batters in the game.

Mountain Brook knocked off Homewood again Tuesday, winning 8-1 to secure the area tournament title for the first time in program history. In the win, Reagan Rape hit a triple and drove in 3 runs. Pitts fired 6 2/3 innings in the circle, surrendering a lone run on 6 hits, striking out 8.

Mountain Brook will compete in the Class 6A East Regional in Albertville this week.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook boys and girls soccer teams had their seasons ended in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs last Tuesday. Homewood’s girls knocked off the Spartans 3-2 and the Homewood boys pulled out a 4-0 victory.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook girls outdoor track and field team won the Class 6A state championship, sweeping all three state titles in the school year for the first time since 2007. Check back with Village Living later this week for a recap of the meet.

GOLF

The Mountain Brook boys golf team won the Class 6A, Section 3 tournament at Cider Ridge Golf Course in Oxford last Tuesday. The Spartans shot a team score of 318, followed by Homewood at 324.

Carter Brooks and Christopher Yielding tied for low medalist honors, as each shot a round of 74 on the day. Miller Drummond and Thomas Norris each fired an 85 for the Spartans. Jackson Skinner shot a 79 and Haston Emblom shot 84, as each qualified for the sub-state tournament as individuals.

Mountain Brook’s girls finished as the runner-up at the section tournament. The Spartans finished with a team score of 304. Homewood won with a 294 and Oxford finished third with a 330.

For the Spartans, Juliette Cook shot a 98, Sherrod Wilbanks shot a 100 and Mary Russell Wood finished at 106.

Both teams will play in the sub-state tournament this week.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.