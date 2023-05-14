HS sports recap: Spartans softball wins 2 at regionals

× Expand Kyle Parmley East Regional Softball Mountain Brook's Ellie Pitts (20) during a Class 6A East Regional game on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville. Photo by Kyle Parmley.

Here's a look back at the last week in Mountain Brook High School sports.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team played in the Class 6A East Regional in Albertville last week.

The Spartans played a couple games Wednesday, splitting them. They won the first game over Huffman, 15-0. Annie Gregory drove in a pair of runs for Mountain Brook, Claire Robinett was 2-for-2 with a double and a run batted in, and Ellie Pitts stole 4 bases. Marrison Kearse did not allow a hit over 3 innings, striking out 8 batters.

Mountain Brook then suffered a 7-3 loss to Oxford in the winners’ bracket. Marianna Murray had a pair of hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Patty Ann Frierson was 3-for-3 with an RBI as well. Gregory fired a pair of hitless innings in relief. Kaelyn Crossley and Adajiah Wilson each knocked in a run for Oxford and registered multi-hit games. Berkley Mooney went the distance in the circle, allowing 10 hits and 3 runs over her 7 innings, with 13 strikeouts.

On Thursday, the Spartans came up just a few innings short of a state tournament berth.

Mountain Brook began the day with a 17-1 win over Homewood. Murray hit a homer and drove in a pair of runs. Kearse had a big game. At the plate, she went 2-for-4 with a triple and 2 RBIs. She also allowed a single run in 3 innings pitched. Frierson had 3 RBIs, while Reagan Rape and Emma Stearns each knocked in a pair of runs. Annakate Shea was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Robinett swiped 3 bases.

The Spartans then beat Gardendale 5-1, a key victory for the team in the tournament. Gregory went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI at the plate, while throwing a complete game in the circle.

Mountain Brook fell to Pell City 6-2 in the final game of the day, despite taking a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning. Gregory threw 5 innings, allowing 2 runs on 4 hits.

Mountain Brook finished the season with a 24-12-1 record, winning the area tournament for the first time in program history.

GOLF

The Mountain Brook boys golf team won the Class 6A North Sub-State tournament last Tuesday at Canebrake Golf Course in Athens. Mountain Brook posted a team score of 289, edging runner-up Cullman’s 292.

Thomas Norris led Mountain Brook with a round of 68.

Mountain Brook’s girls qualified for state by finishing second at the girls sub-state tournament. Cullman won easily with a team score of 236, while Mountain Brook finished at 283 and Hartselle scored a 285.

The state tournament for the boys team is set for Monday and Tuesday at RTJ Grand National in Auburn. Mountain Brook’s boys are pursuing a sixth consecutive state championship.

