HS sports recap: Fall sports underway

High school sports are officially underway, and here's a look at what's going with the fall teams at Mountain Brook High School.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team is off to a strong start, with wins over Vestavia Hills and James Clemens in the first two games of the season.

This Thursday, Mountain Brook begins Class 6A, Region 5 play at home against Minor. Kickoff time is set for 7 p.m. at Spartan Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook volleyball team, three-time defending state champion, has gotten its 2022 season underway. Through the first week-plus of matches, the Spartans hold a 6-3 record.

Mountain Brook began the season with a loss to Spanish Fort before competing in the Juanita Boddie Tournament in Hoover. In pool play, the Spartans defeated Cherokee Bluff, Grissom and Helena, before dropping their second match of the season to St. Paul’s.

In the gold bracket of the tournament, Mountain Brook defeated Westminster Christian (25-20, 25-22) and narrowly fell to eventual runner-up Spain Park (25-21, 16-25, 15-13) in the second round.

Mountain Brook defeated Vestavia Hills last Tuesday as well to notch another win.

This week, the Spartans host Hoover on Tuesday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook cross-country team begins its season Wednesday at the Warrior 2 Mile Invitational in Alabaster.

