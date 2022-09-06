HS sports recap: Spartans volleyball beats Hoover

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Mae Mae Lacey (10) talks with head coach Mattie Gardner on the sideline in a match against Hoover at Spartan Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Mountain Brook High School sports.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team was impressive last Thursday, blasting Minor in the Class 6A, Region 3 opener. Click here for a recap of the game.

This Friday, the Spartans host Woodlawn in another region game, for homecoming.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook volleyball team challenged itself last week, playing in the prestigious Nike Tournament of Champions in Tampa, Florida.

Early in the week, the Spartans knocked off Hoover. In Florida, Mountain Brook beat King’s Academy, but suffered losses to Plant, Santa Fe, St. Henry, Spain Park, King’s Academy and Berkeley Prep.

Mae Mae Lacey had 35 kills and 11 blocks to lead the way last week. Anna Frances Adams finished the week with 54 digs and 17 assists.

This Thursday, Mountain Brook travels to Pell City on Thursday for an area match. The Spartans are now 7-9 on the season.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook cross-country team began its season at the Warrior 2 Mile Invitational at Thompson last Thursday.

The Spartans dominated the girls competition, sweeping the top four spots. Reagan Riley (11:46), Lucy Benton (12:13), Virginia Averyt (12:33) and Kennedy Hamilton (12:40) crossed the line first. Callie Kent (seventh), Georgia Jayne Stuckey (eighth) and Holland Finch (ninth) also placed in the top 10.

On the boys side, Clayton Collins led the way with a second-place finish, crossing the line in 10:19. Harry Clark (sixth, 10:33), Braden Little (seventh, 10:34) and John Roberts (eighth, 10:34) gave the Spartans half of the top eight.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.