HS sports recap: Spartans volleyball wins area match

Here's a look back at the last week in Mountain Brook High School sports.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team was convincing last week in its homecoming win over Woodlawn. Click here for the recap of the game.

This Thursday, the Spartans head to Jackson-Olin for a region game.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook volleyball team swept Pell City 3-0 in an area match last Thursday to improve to 8-8 on the year.

Mae Mae Lacey led the team with 7 kills in the match, Alice Garzon added 3 aces and 17 kills and Hannah Parant added 35 assists, 10 digs and 5 kills.

This week, the Spartans host Homewood on Tuesday, travel to Spain Park on Thursday and head to South Carolina for a tournament this weekend.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook cross-country team competed in the Chickasaw Trails Invitational last Saturday at Oakville Indian Mounds Park, the same course the state meet is held on. The Spartans performed well, especially on the girls side.

Lucy Benton led the charge for the Mountain Brook girls, finishing fourth in the 5k race with a time of 18:45. Virginia Averyt and Kennedy Hamilton also notched top-15 finishes, crossing the line in 13th and 15th, respectively. Mary Katherine Malone and Callie Kent were back to back in 22nd and 23rd, as well.

For the boys, Clayton Collins was the leader, as he finished 11th individually with a time of 15:59. Harry Clark finished 25th and Braden Little finished 36th to lead the team.

