HS sports recap: Spartans football goes to 5-0

Mountain Brook Special Teams recovers a blocked punt for a touchdown during a game between Mountain Brook and Jackson-Olin on Thursday, Sep. 15, 2022, at Mustang Stadium in Ensley.

Here's a look back at the last week in Mountain Brook High School sports.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team won the 400th game in program history last Thursday in a 48-0 shutout of Jackson-Olin. Click here for a full recap of the dominant win.

This Friday, Mountain Brook hosts Hoover in a non-region game.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook volleyball team is challenging itself each and every week in the early portion of the season. Last week, the Spartans knocked off a solid Homewood team 3-0 on Tuesday, before suffering a loss to Spain Park on Thursday night.

Over the weekend, Mountain Brook traveled to South Carolina for a prestigious tournament. For the tournament, Mountain Brook notched wins over Ashley Hall, Gaston Day and Mauldin, suffering losses to Wando, Nation Ford, Pickens and Dorman.

Stats from the week:

Mae Mae Lacey: 43 kills, 13 blocks

Alice Garzon: 36 kills, 6 blocks

Hannah Parant: 127 assists, 59 digs

Anna Frances Adams: 64 digs, 13 assists, 10 aces

The Spartans are 12-13 now on the season.

This week, Mountain Brook hosts Woodlawn on Tuesday and plays in Spain Park’s HeffStrong Tournament over the weekend.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook cross-country team traveled to Huntsville over the weekend and competed in the Southern Showcase at John Hunt Park.

Reagan Riley, a recent Notre Dame commit, did what she does best, and that’s win races. She won the 5k with a time of 17:16. Virginia Averyt and Lucy Benton also had strong races, finishing 21st and 24th.

Clayton Collins led the boys team, with an overall finish of 62nd in 15:58.

