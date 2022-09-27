HS sports recap: Spartans volleyball wins HeffStrong

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Athletics The Mountain Brook High School volleyball team won the HeffStrong Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Athletics

Here's a look back at the last week in Mountain Brook High School sports.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team fell Hoover last Friday night in a tough non-region matchup. Click here for the story of that game.

This week, the Spartans have an open date before returning to action next week.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook volleyball team put together an impressive week, winning the HeffStrong Tournament at the Finley Center.

During the week, Mountain Brook swept Woodlawn in an area match before putting together an 8-0 stretch over the weekend to win the tournament. In the tournament, the Spartans beat Fairhope, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Hazel Green, Jemison, Homewood, Sparkman, Enterprise and McGill-Toolen.

Stat leaders from the week:

Anna Frances Adams: 7 aces, 20 assists, 64 digs

Hannah Parant: 130 assists, 7 aces, 30 digs

Mountain Brook is now 21-13 on the season. This week, the Spartans travel to Athens on Tuesday, host Shades Valley on Thursday and play a quad match with Pelham, Hartselle and Hazel Green on Saturday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook cross-country team traveled to Scottsboro last Saturday to compete in the Black & Gold Classic.

Reagan Riley, a Notre Dame commit, won her third race of the season, running a blistering time of 17:23 that was over 45 seconds quicker than the rest of the field. Virginia Averyt, Callie Kent, Lucy Benton, Kennedy Hamilton and Gracie Walker all finished fifth through ninth in a dominant showing for the Spartans girls.

On the boys side, Clayton Collins had a strong run with a fourth-place finish, running in 15:48. Braden Little (12th), George Pelekis (18th) and Branum Lloyd (19th) had strong runs as well.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.