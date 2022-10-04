HS sports recap: Spartans volleyball rolling

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Anna Frances Adams (2) passes the ball in a match against Hoover at Spartan Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Mountain Brook High School sports.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team took its open date last week.

This Thursday, the Spartans travel to take on Parker in an important region matchup.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook volleyball team continued its hot play last week, winning all its matches en route to a perfect week.

The Spartans knocked off Athens, Shades Valley, Pelham, Hartselle and Hazel Green during the week.

Stat leaders from the week:

Alice Garzon: 40 kills (.493 hitting percentage), 4 blocks

Anna Frances Adams: 12 assists, 42 digs, 5 aces

Hannah Parant: 8 aces, 25 kills, 119 assists, 22 digs

Mountain Brook is now 26-13 on the season. This week, the Spartans host Northridge on Tuesday and McGill-Toolen on Thursday before playing in Homewood’s Margaret Blalock Tournament over the weekend.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.