HS sports recap: Spartans girls cross-country dominates

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Reagan Riley leads in girls race during the 31st annual Husky Challenge cross-country meet at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Riley placed first in the meet, followed by teammates Virginia Averyt, Lucy Benton and Mary Katherine Malone. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Mountain Brook High School sports.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team stayed unbeaten in Class 6A, Region 5 last Friday with a 56-14 win over Mortimer Jordan. Click here for the recap of the game.

This Friday, the Spartans host Gardendale in a game that will determine the region title, as both teams are undefeated in region play entering the final game.

VOLLEYBALL

Last Thursday, the Mountain Brook volleyball team swept through the Class 6A, Area 10 tournament. Mountain Brook beat Woodlawn 3-0 in the opening round and then routed Shades Valley 3-0 in the final to win the area tournament.

Mountain Brook will play in the Class 6A North Regional tournament this week at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. The Spartans will take on Fort Payne at 2 p.m. Wednesday, needing two straight wins to advance to the state tournament next week in Birmingham.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook cross-country team competed in the 31st annual Husky Challenge last Saturday, with the girls dominating the event and the boys putting forth a strong effort as well. Reagan Riley won the race, running the 5k in a time of 18:13. Virginia Averyt, Lucy Benton and Mary Katherine Malone finished second through fourth, giving the Spartans a sweep of the top four spots.

Clark Stewart finished seventh and Kennedy Hamilton placed ninth to give the team six in the top 10.

On the boys side, Clayton Collins led the way with a second-place finish, running the race in a time of 16:03. Braden Little finished fourth, while Harry Clark, George Pelekis, Branum Lloyd, Tate Hoffman and Denton Russell was 11th through 15th.

