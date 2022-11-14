HS sports recap: Spartans roll to quarterfinals

× Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Captains for Mountain Brook wide receiver Clark Sanderson (21) , linebacker Luke Maddox (22) , offensive lineman William Courtenay (57) and defensive lineman Billy Hoyt (97) during a football game between Mountain Brook and Gadsden City at Titan Stadium on Friday, November 11, 2022, in Gadsden, Ala. Photo by Shawn Bowles.

Here's a look at the last week in Mountain Brook High School sports.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team blew past Gadsden City 37-6 last Friday in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. Click here for the recap of the game.

Mountain Brook hosts Hartselle in the quarterfinals this Friday night.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook boys and girls basketball teams earned dominant season-opening wins last Tuesday at Calera. The girls posted an 82-33 win, while the boys won 83-33 in a nearly identical score line.

In the boys game, Ty Davis went for 16 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists on the night. Julius Clark led the team with 21 points and 6 rebounds. John Carwie added 14 points and 5 rebounds, to give the Spartans three double-digit scorers. Josh Long scored 8 points and grabbed 5 rebounds, and Andrew Kohler added 7 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists.

Mountain Brook’s boys opened the home slate with a 67-49 win over Paul Bryant on Thursday. Davis notched a double-double, going for 18 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists in the contest. Clark was the leading scorer, tallying 24 points and 4 rebounds in a strong performance. Mountain Brook outrebounded Paul Bryant 30-11 in the game as well.

On Friday, the Mountain Brook girls beat Fairfield 73-26 in the Thompson Veteran’s Day Classic.

