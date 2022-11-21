HS sports recap: Spartans football wins quarterfinal game

× Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook Football Mountain Brook running back Cole Gamble (19) takes a handoff during a game between the Hartselle Tigers and the Mountain Brook Spartans on Friday, November 18th, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook, AL. Photo by Richard Force

Here's a look back at the last week in Mountain Brook High School sports.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team made a statement last Friday night, beating Hartselle 49-30 in the Class 6A quarterfinals. Click here for the recap of the game.

This Friday, the Spartans travel to Muscle Shoals for a 6A semifinal contest.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook girls basketball team took to the road last Monday, defeating Oak Mountain 83-39.

Mountain Brook’s boys returned to the court on Tuesday with a 63-40 win over Thompson. Ty Davis had a monster game, pouring in 29 points and pulling down 4 rebounds. Julius Clark and Josh Long each posted 8 points and 4 rebounds.

The Mountain Brook boys and girls began hosting the Spartan Turkey Jam on Saturday. The Lady Spartans dominated Center Point to the tune of a 57-14 victory.

The boys knocked off Murphy 71-43 to cap off the day. Davis had a big game once again, finishing the night with 18 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds and 4 steals. Clark went for 13 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 blocks. Lawson Gardner chipped in as well, going for 10 points and 6 rebounds.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling team began the season last Wednesday with a pair of wins, beating McAdory 41-37 and knocking off Spain Park 42-30. In the McAdory win, Christopher Brown (120 pounds), Stephen Springfield (126), Robert Richey (145), Stuart Andrews (152), Jack Windle (195), Allen Baker (220) and Wyatt Chavez (106) earned wins for the Spartans. Against Spain Park, Brown, Springfield, Bill Bradford (132), Nathan McCain (138), Andrews, Jude Smith (160), Chavez and Davis Smith (113) earned points.

Mountain Brook competed in the Gulf Coast Clash in Mobile over the weekend. The Spartans finished 11th out of 30 varsity teams in the event. Thomas Marriott won the 170-pound division, Richey placed second in the 145, Windle was third at 182, Chavez finished fourth in 106, Smith (160) and Sam Carroll (170) were fifth-place finishers, and Springfield was seventh at 120.

Mountain Brook also sent a team to the Chelsea Invitational on Saturday, which finished seventh out of 12 teams. Owens Hodges won the 152 division, Allen Baker was victorious at 195, Jack Abenoja was second in 160 and Bobby Rutkoff finished third in the 113 class.

