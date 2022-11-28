HS sports recap: Spartans surge into state championship

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook wide receiver Clark Sanderson (21) runs the ball after in a Class 6A state semifinal game at James F. Moore Stadium at Muscle Shoals High School on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. The Spartans defeated the Trojans 28-7 to advance to the state championship game in Auburn. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Mountain Brook High School sports.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team kept the postseason train moving, beating Muscle Shoals 28-7 in the Class 6A semifinals in impressive fashion. Click here for the recap of the game.

It will be Mountain Brook’s first appearance in the state championship game since 1996.

This Friday, the Spartans will take on Saraland at 7 p.m. at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook basketball teams continued hosting the Spartan Turkey Jam early last week, with both boys and girls teams winning on Monday.

The Lady Spartans rolled to a 51-26 win over Briarwood to advance to the championship game, while the boys team picked up a 54-42 win over Tuscaloosa County to also move on to the final. In the semifinal game, Ty Davis had a huge game, posting 30 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists. Julius Clark added 10 points and 5 rebounds, while Josh Long finished with 8 points and 5 boards.

Mountain Brook’s boys and girls played in the Turkey Jam final Tuesday, as the boys won the title and the girls came up just short.

The boys earned a hard-fought 52-44 win over Sandy Creek (Georgia). Davis was the top scorer for the Spartans, finishing with 18 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Clark finished with 10 points and 6 rebounds. Gardner had 9 points and 4 boards, and Henry Hufham chipped in 7 points and 5 rebounds.

The Mountain Brook girls fell to Chelsea 50-48 in a tightly contested final.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling team competed in the Hoover Turkey Duals last Tuesday. The Spartans defeated Fort Payne 45-33 in the first round, and also defeated Corner 58-21. Mountain Brook suffered losses to Huntsville (51-27), Chelsea (60-23) and Scottsboro (52-27) to finish fourth.

Jack Windle was the Spartans’ standout, going 5-0 on the day.

