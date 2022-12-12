HS sports recap: Spartans basketball in tough stretch of schedule

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Grayson Crowe (3) dribbles the ball downcourt in a game against Hillcrest at Spartan Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Mountain Brook High School sports.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook boys and girls basketball teams traveled to Vestavia Hills last Tuesday night, with the Rebels coming out on top in both games. In the girls game, Vestavia took a 65-37 win. Sarah Gordon led the Lady Rebels with 29 points and 4 blocks. Anna Towry had a strong game as well, finishing with 10 points and 7 rebounds.

Vestavia picked up a 60-36 win in the boys game. Vestavia’s Win Miller led all scorers with 23 points and added 5 rebounds and 7 assists. Jackson Weaver added 13 points and 5 rebounds and Jordan Ross finished with 6 points and 12 rebounds for the Rebels as well. For the Spartans, Ty Davis had 19 points and 5 rebounds. John Carwie notched 7 points and Julius Clark finished with 6 points and 5 rebounds.

Mountain Brook took a road trip to Hartselle on Friday night and came away with a sweep of the Tigers. The girls team won 60-36 and the boys got back on the winning track with a 62-56 victory against a strong Hartselle squad.

For the boys, Davis led the way with 14 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Carwie had 11 points and 3 steals, Clark finished with 10 points and 7 boards, and John Colvin notched 8 points and 3 rebounds.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook indoor track and field team competed at the Holiday Invitational last Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Lucy Benton won the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 18 seconds. Virginia Averyt took the top prize in the 1,600, as she ran that race in 5:10. Reagan Riley was dominant in the 3,200, posting the top time in the nation with a 10:34.51. The girls 4x400-meter relay team won as well, running the race in 4:05.

Also finishing in the top three for the girls, Mary Katherine Malone and Gracie Walker were second and third behind Averyt in the 1,600. Annie Kerr was also third in the pole vault.

On the boys side, Davis Lee finished third in the 400 and Max Baltz was second in high jump. The relay teams did well, with the 4x400 and 4x800 teams placing second, with the 4x200 team finishing third.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling team was in action a few times last week.

On Tuesday, the Spartans defeated Pell City 63-15. Davis Smith (113 pounds), Christopher Brown (120), Stephen Springfield (126), Bill Bradford (132), Nathan McCain (138), Robert Richey (145), Thomas Gibbs (160), Sam Carroll (170), Thomas Marriott (182), Jack Windle (195) and Allen Baker (220) all won for the team in the match.

On Thursday, Mountain Brook blew out Orange Beach 78-0, as all Spartans wrestlers earned points in the win.

Mountain Brook hosted and won the Spartan Invitational over the weekend, scoring 219.5 points to beat Scottsboro by more than 13 points.

Wyatt Chavez (106) and Springfield won their weight classes. McCain, Coleman Bates (152) and Carroll placed second in their classes. Bobby Rutkoff (113), Brown and Windle were each third.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.