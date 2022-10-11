HS sports recap: Spartans cross-country goes across country

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Cross-Country The Mountain Brook cross-country team competed in Lakewood, Washington, on Oct. 7, 2022.

Here's a look back at the last week in Mountain Brook High School sports.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team blew past Parker 35-6 last Thursday in a region game. Click here for the recap of the game.

This Friday, the Spartans head to Mortimer Jordan for another region contest.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook volleyball team had a busy week last week. In regular season action, the Spartans knocked off Northridge and fell to McGill-Toolen, two teams that have big postseason aspirations just like Mountain Brook.

The Spartans also played in the Margaret Blalock Tournament over the weekend at Homewood. They knocked off John Carroll, Daphne, Auburn and Spain Park. Their losses were to Hoover and Chelsea.

Stat leaders from the week:

Hannah Parant: 12 aces, 33 kills, 163 assists, 52 digs

Mae Mae Lacey: 38 kills, 12 blocks

Alice Garzon: 11 blocks, 44 kills

This week, Mountain Brook hosts the Class 6A, Area 10 tournament. If the Spartans are one of the top two teams, they will advance to the regional tournament next week.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook cross-country team traveled to Washington over the weekend to compete in the Nike Hole in the Wall Invitational. Several Spartans participated in the Elite races. On the girls side, Reagan Riley finished second overall, running her 5k in 17:37. Virginia Averyt was 49th overall as well. In the JV gold race, Mary Katherine Malone and Georgia Jayne Stuckey finished first and second.

On the boys side, Clayton Collins, Harry Clark, Braden Little and Branum Lloyd led the Spartans in the Elite race. Collins placed 45th overall to pace the team, running his race in 16:12.

Mountain Brook’s girls finished sixth in team competition, an impressive feat considering the quality of teams there. The JV girls finished runner-up and the JV boys finished third.

