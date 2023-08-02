It’s that time again by Kyle Parmley

× Expand James Nicholas Briarwood Football Kyle Parmley, Starnes Media sports editor and community editor for the Cahaba Sun.

We’re back, aren’t we?

With the seeming snap of a finger, the 2023-24 school year has arrived. With that comes fall sports, and everyone’s mind immediately goes to football. Whether it’s your favorite high school or college (or even NFL) football team, many of us in this part of the country eagerly anticipate the gridiron action once more.

As the sports editor at Starnes Media, I am fortunate enough to see the best of the best when it comes to covering high school sports. From Hewitt-Trussville’s run in softball, to Hoover’s historic dominance in football, to Mountain Brook’s basketball success over the last decade, it’s been incredible to be along for the journey.

It seems like the 2023 spring sports season just ended yesterday, but this month, the fall sports programs at our local high schools will begin competition once more. Football always garners the most headlines, but there will be plenty of volleyball, cross-country and flag football to enjoy as well.

One of my favorite things about the beginning of new sports seasons is the unknown. Things never happen exactly as they did the year before. While you can often forecast some of the top teams and some of the bottom teams, there are always plenty of surprises and unexpected turns along the way.

There’s a saying in sports, “They play the games for a reason.”

That’s because you simply never know what’s going to happen on a given Friday night under the lights, or in a given volleyball match.

When it comes to football, will any of our local teams knock Thompson off the Class 7A pedestal? This could be the year someone like Vestavia Hills, Hoover or Hewitt-Trussville takes that next step and breaks through to the state championship.

Spain Park is in its second season under head coach Tim Vakakes, and anyone you ask believes big things are on the horizon for the Jags’ program. But will that manifest itself this year? Chelsea and Oak Mountain are also looking to make some noise in that difficult region.

Mountain Brook is fresh off a run to the 6A championship game, so how can the Spartans follow that up? Briarwood is looking to return to the playoffs after its 29-year playoff streak was snapped last fall. Homewood has been a strong team for several years and will look to keep that momentum despite a few key losses. John Carroll is also looking to rebound.

On the volleyball court, Mountain Brook, Hoover and Spain Park have been at the top of the heap the last several years. But don’t sleep on the likes of Vestavia Hills, Oak Mountain, Chelsea, Homewood and John Carroll. They have all been at least close to the state tournament in recent years.

Hewitt-Trussville has been the top flag football program in the area the last two years, winning the state championship in 2021. Will they make a run again, or will a team like Vestavia Hills rise up and break through?

On the trail, Mountain Brook’s boys and girls swept state cross-country titles last fall. Chelsea’s girls and Vestavia Hills’ boys won in 7A to give our area all the 6A and 7A trophies.

The storylines are always plentiful as we get going this school year and this season. It’s going to be fun to follow along and see which players and teams step up and make names for themselves.

I can’t wait.

Kyle Parmley is the sports editor at Starnes Media.