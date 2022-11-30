Lady Spartans poised to take next step

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Sarah Passink (25) shoots for 3-points guarded by Oxford’s Lauren Ellard (2) during the first half of the AHSAA Class 6A girls Northeast Regional Semifinal at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Feb. 17.

Last season was the breakthrough the Mountain Brook High School girls basketball program had been seeking.

With a young group learning how to win under head coach Sara Price, the Lady Spartans put together one of the best seasons in recent program history, posting a 25-8 record and advancing to the Class 6A Northeast Regional tournament.

It was a great season but one Mountain Brook felt could be even better. In the regional semifinal, the Lady Spartans fell short against eventual runner-up Oxford.

The raucous environment at Jacksonville State University was a unique experience for the players on that team, and the lessons from that day have inspired and motivated this year’s team, which is composed of many of those same players.

“Sticking to what we know in high-pressure situations,” senior Emily Straughn identified as one of those lessons. “That was a really good learning experience to stick to what we learn, trust our training and do what we know how to do.”

Much of the roster remains intact from last season because that team had no seniors. Straughn and MJ Lassiter are seniors now and lead the way for a team with expectations of making another big push this winter.

“We’ve had a long few months of the preseason and getting after it,” Price said. “We’ve got some excitement. We’re still sticking with our identity as being selfless, gritty and competitive.”

Straughn, Lassiter and junior Emma Stearns — the three players Price brought to Birmingham Media Day at Thompson before the season — have helped establish and maintain that culture over the last few years.

Mountain Brook has been able to lean on its “young” label in recent seasons if things got tough, but the team now features those two seniors and is a “veteran team.” Stearns said she and the rest of the team lean on Straughn and Lassiter for all things, on and off the court.

“They have a focused attitude of, ‘We’re here to work, to grind, to play basketball, but we’re also here to have fun.’ We try to put that into practice.,” Price said. “It’s OK to be yourself and compete and laugh and get to know everyone, and that’s been a fun thing the last three years.”

On the floor, Straughn and Lassiter have established themselves as consistent, strong players. Stearns’ ability to shoot the 3-pointer makes her a weapon. Sarah Passink directs the Mountain Brook attack from the point guard position, possessing vision and an ability to distribute the ball.

Libby Geisler is now a starter after providing a bench spark last season, and Price expects her to be an offensive weapon as well. Margaret Pelekis and Grayson Crowe thrive on the defensive end of the floor, and Kate Cotton is versatile enough to slide into multiple spots on the floor.

Ellie Halpern, Merrill Hines and Maddie Walter are young players Price believes can contribute despite their youth. Halpern and Hines are freshmen, while Walter is an eighth grader.

Lassiter has big goals for her senior campaign, but she noted “winning is not guaranteed.” The Lady Spartans will look to have a successful regular season and make another postseason push. They play in a new area this year with Pell City, Woodlawn and Shades Valley. They have a belief and confidence that is immediately evident.

“I’m really excited to show everyone the work we’ve put in,” Straughn said. “I’m ready to leave it out on the floor every game and show everyone what we can do.”