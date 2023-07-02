MBHS pickleball plays in championships

×
Submitted by Laurie Hereford.
From left: Front row, 2023 seniors William Robinette and Christian Glenos. Back row, Tyler Wadlington, Thomas Lambert, Elizabeth Faulkner, Coach Laurie Hereford, Grayson Hydinger and Wiley Cooper. (Not pictured: Assistant Coach Will Hereford).
Mountain Brook High School’s inaugural Pickleball Team recently competed in the high school state championship in Clay.
Winning silver for the Spartans was the #1 girls doubles team of Elizabeth Faulkner and Rachel White.
Winning bronze for the Spartans was the #2 boys doubles team of Thomas Lambert and Tyler Wadlington.
It was a successful first year for the eight-person team.
– Submitted by Laurie Hereford.