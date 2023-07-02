MBHS pickleball plays in championships

by

Mountain Brook High School’s inaugural Pickleball Team recently competed in the high school state championship in Clay.

Winning silver for the Spartans was the #1 girls doubles team of Elizabeth Faulkner and Rachel White. 

Winning bronze for the Spartans was the #2 boys doubles team of Thomas Lambert and Tyler Wadlington. 

It was a successful first year for the eight-person team. 

– Submitted by Laurie Hereford.