MBHS pickleball plays in championships

× Expand Submitted by Laurie Hereford. From left: Front row, 2023 seniors William Robinette and Christian Glenos. Back row, Tyler Wadlington, Thomas Lambert, Elizabeth Faulkner, Coach Laurie Hereford, Grayson Hydinger and Wiley Cooper. (Not pictured: Assistant Coach Will Hereford).

Mountain Brook High School’s inaugural Pickleball Team recently competed in the high school state championship in Clay.

Winning silver for the Spartans was the #1 girls doubles team of Elizabeth Faulkner and Rachel White.

Winning bronze for the Spartans was the #2 boys doubles team of Thomas Lambert and Tyler Wadlington.

It was a successful first year for the eight-person team.

– Submitted by Laurie Hereford.