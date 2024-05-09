Spartans honor 4 more signees

× Expand Photo courtesy of William Galloway, Mountain Brook Schools. Mountain Brook’s Paige Parant, Mary Katherine Malone, Benjamin Payne and Emma Stearns signed their letters of intent to participate in collegiate sports during a spring signing day ceremony at Spartan Arena on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Photo courtesy of William Galloway, Mountain Brook Schools.

Mountain Brook High School’s Paige Parant, Mary Katherine Malone, Benjamin Payne and Emma Stearns signed their letters of intent to participate in collegiate sports during a spring signing day ceremony at Spartan Arena on Wednesday.

Parant signed to play volleyball at McKendree University.

Malone signed to compete in track and field at Auburn University.

Payne signed to play baseball at Marion Military Institute.

Stearns signed to play basketball at Wallace State Community College.