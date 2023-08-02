MBJHS names new track and cross country coach

× Expand Photo courtesy of William Galloway, Mountain Brook Schools. Sean Conboy will take over the Mountain Brook Junior High track and cross country teams.

Sean Conboy was recently approved by the Mountain Brook Schools Board of Education to lead the Mountain Brook Junior High track and cross-country programs. He replaces Randy Stephens, who retired in the spring after coaching Mountain Brook students for 27 years.

“Nearly one-third of our students are involved with the cross-country and/or track programs at some point during their time here,” Mountain Brook Junior High Principal Donald Clayton said. “This position is extremely influential, and Sean will be a great leader for our students both inside and outside of the classroom.”

Conboy has a national certificate for STEM teaching and will teach Science 7.

Michael McGovern, the Mountain Brook High School track and cross-country head coach, said Sean is an established coach who will bring great energy and enthusiasm to junior high students.

“He was someone we targeted right away,” McGovern said. “I have admired him as an athlete and now a colleague for some time, and I know he will provide great value for our young Spartan runners. Our program is fortunate to have a large footprint in this community and I know he will foster great relationships and continue our success at the junior high level.”

Conboy expressed his appreciation for Mountain Brook Junior High and said he looks forward to meeting students.

“I couldn’t be more excited to teach and coach some tremendous students at MBJH,” Conboy said. “I grew up in Birmingham and know there is a unique distinction among this school system as well as the track/cross-country programs. I am eager to foster relationships with students and help them maximize their potential in and out of the classroom.”

Conboy is a graduate of Boston College, where he ran cross-country and indoor and outdoor track. He double majored in biology and applied psychology and human development before earning his master’s degree in education.

– Submitted by Mountain Brook Schools.