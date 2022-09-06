Metro Roundup: Birmingham Squadron announces the 2022-23 season schedule

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Birmingham Squadron guard John Petty Jr., a graduate of the University of Alabama, shoots a layup during practice at Birmingham-Southern College on Nov. 3. The Squadron, the newest NBA G-League team, is an affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Squadron will play 24 home games at Legacy Arena, the first kicking off on Nov. 6 against the Lakeland Magic, according to a press release.

Like last year, the Birmingham Squadron will continue playing in the NBA-G League Western against teams such as the Austin Spurs, Iowa Wolves, G League Unite, Mexico City Capitanes, Memphis Hustle, Ontario Clippers, Oklahoma City Blue, Rio Grande Valley Vipers, South Bay Lakers, Sioux Falls Skyforce, Texas Legends and Stockton Kings.

According to the press release, the G League will begin with an 18-game Showcase Cup before convening in Las Vegas for the annual December Winter Showcase, the in-season NBA scouting event.

“We are very excited about season two for the Birmingham Squadron," said Squadron General Manager Leslie Claybrook. "Following last year’s playoff success, the 24 home games will provide an opportunity for the Birmingham community to come out and support the team at Legacy Arena in hopes of another postseason run. We have planned great theme nights, group nights, and giveaways for every home game this season. Fans will be excited to see high-level professional basketball right here in Birmingham - and have fun while doing so.”

For more information, visit birmingham.gleague.nba.com.

