Baker's strong 2nd half sinks Spartans

MOUNTAIN BROOK – Mountain Brook High School made the plays early. Baker owned the second half. Put it together and it was Baker walking out of Mountain Brook with a 37-28 non-region win over the Spartans in the regular season finale for both teams.

“We knew they were a good team,” said Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager. “They kept fighting and they made some adjustments. We had some challenges during the game, some challenges we didn’t handle so well. We’re going to learn from those and we’re going to grow. I do feel like this, we scored some quick points and they started loading the box and said, ‘We’re not going to have death by 1,000 cuts.’”

Early on, it looked like Mountain Brook would do exactly that. The Spartans followed a strong kickoff return by Clark Sanderson with four Cole Gamble runs that netted 48 yards. His final run of the drive was a 12-yard touchdown run. On the first play of the first Baker drive, Mississippi State quarterback commit Joshua Flowers sailed a pass that was intercepted by Jack Currie. Two plays later, Gamble scored on a 16-yard run to give the Spartans a 14-0 lead with less than three minutes elapsed on the clock.

By halftime, Gamble had 101 rushing yards on 14 carries and the Spartans had a 28-13 lead.

What the Spartans didn’t have at halftime, though, was a healthy Sanderson. The dynamic receiver suffered what appeared to be a knee injury late in the first half. He quickly went into the locker room and came back after halftime on crutches. He left with three catches for 86 yards.

“Clark’s the guy who gives us yards in chunks,” Yeager said. “You sit there and you have a controlled offense. At the same point in time, you got to have a big play guy, a guy who can chew up that field in chunks. He does that for us.”

It was Baker (8-2) not only chewing yardage, but eating up the clock in the second half. Flowers was sensational, finishing with 216 rushing yards and 145 yards through the air. He connected with Troy commit Kevin Beckham on a 41-yard touchdown pass on the first drive of the second half. Mountain Brook muffed the ensuing kickoff, leading to a Baker field goal, and Flowers burst 30 yards for a touchdown to give Baker a lead with 1:09 left in the third quarter.

Flowers added a 6-yard touchdown run with 3:14 left to ice the game.

Mountain Brook (7-3) managed just 117 yards in the second half without scoring any points. Yeager turned his attention toward next week’s Class 6A playoff opener against visiting Buckhorn.

“One thing that’s happened this year, it seems like, we have learned more from our losses,” Yeager said. “Every time we’ve had a loss, we’ve really done a good job bouncing back. It’s a one-game season moving forward every week. I think we’ve had 10 good games to learn from. We just have to take the things we learned and do a good job applying them.”

