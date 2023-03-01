Colvin's big game pushes Spartans to final

× 1 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s John Colvin (12) takes the ball to the goal during an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Stampede 54-52 to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Kyle Layton (1) shoots a 3-pointer guarded by during an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Stampede 54-52 to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Julius Clark (23) is fouled by Paul Bryant’s Marquis Nash (5) during an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Stampede 54-52 to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Julius Clark (23) rebounds the ball during an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Stampede 54-52 to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Ty Davis (3) shoots the ball guarded by Paul Bryant’s Marquis Nash (5) during an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Stampede 54-52 to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Paul Bryant’s Marquis Nash (5) knocks the ball away from Mountain Brook’s Ty Davis (3) during an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s John Colvin (12) shoots a 3-pointer during an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game against Paul Bryant at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Stampede 54-52 to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Kyle Layton (1) dribbles the ball downcourt during an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game against Paul Bryant at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Stampede 54-52 to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 9 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Julius Clark (23) shoots a free throw during an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Stampede 54-52 to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 10 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s John Colvin (12) shoots the ball guarded by Paul Bryant’s Eric Grant (2) during an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Stampede 54-52 to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 11 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Julius Clark (23) shoots the ball guarded by Paul Bryant’s Marquis Nash (5) during an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Stampede 54-52 to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 12 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Julius Clark (23) high-fives Mountain Brook’s John Colvin (12) and Mountain Brook’s Lawson Gardner (24) after making a free throw during an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Stampede 54-52 to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 13 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Mountain Brook bench reacts during an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Stampede 54-52 to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 14 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook head coach Tyler Davis calls the play during an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Stampede 54-52 to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 15 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s John Colvin (12) moves toward the goal guarded by Paul Bryant’s Eric Grant (2) during an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Stampede 54-52 to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 16 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Mountain Brook cheerleaders amp up the student section during an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Stampede 54-52 to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 17 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Carson Romero (0) shoots the ball as he’s fouled by Paul Bryant’s Marchello Perkins (10) during an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Stampede 54-52 to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 18 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Jackson Beatty (13) shoots the ball guarded by Paul Bryant’s Marchello Perkins (10) during an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Stampede 54-52 to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 19 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Jackson Beatty (13) shoots a layup guarded by Paul Bryant’s Marchello Perkins (10) during an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Stampede 54-52 to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 20 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Carson Romero (0) dribbles the ball downcourt during an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game against Paul Bryant at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Stampede 54-52 to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 21 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Ty Davis (3) guards Paul Bryant’s Adrian Wooley (3) during an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Stampede 54-52 to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 22 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Spartans react after defeating Paul Bryant 54-52 in an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Stampede 54-52 to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 23 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Kyle Layton (1) dribbles the ball during an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Stampede 54-52 to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 24 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Clark Sanderson (33) dribbles the ball guarded by Paul Bryant’s Eric Grant (2) during an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Stampede 54-52 to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 25 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Clark Sanderson (33) dribbles the ball guarded by during an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Stampede 54-52 to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 26 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Henry Hufham (34) shoots the ball guarded by Paul Bryant’s Marquis Nash (5) during an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Stampede 54-52 to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 27 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Ty Davis (3) dribbles the ball during an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Stampede 54-52 to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 28 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Kyle Layton (1) dribbles the ball during an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Stampede 54-52 to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 29 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Julius Clark (23) shoots the ball during an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Stampede 54-52 to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 30 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Jackson Beatty (13) shoots a layup guarded by Paul Bryant’s Adrian Wooley (3) during an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Stampede 54-52 to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 31 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Spartans react after defeating Paul Bryant 54-52 in an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Stampede 54-52 to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 32 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Kyle Layton (1) dribbles the ball during an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Stampede 54-52 to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 33 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Henry Hufham (34) shoots the ball guarded by Paul Bryant’s Marquis Nash (5) during an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Stampede 54-52 to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 34 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Ty Davis (3) dribbles the ball during an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Stampede 54-52 to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 35 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Mountain Brook bench reacts during an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Stampede 54-52 to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 3. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 36 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s John Colvin (12) moves toward the goal guarded by Paul Bryant’s Eric Grant (2) during an AHSAA Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Spartans defeated the Stampede 54-52 to advance to the state championship game Saturday, March 3. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

BIRMINGHAM – Tyler Davis was feeling a sense of déjà vu as the clock wound down Wednesday afternoon.

His Mountain Brook High School boys basketball team was in the same position as its regional final loss a season ago: up three points with fewer than 10 seconds remaining on the clock.

The Spartans didn’t foul last year, and ultimately lost the game. This time around, they did foul, and hung on to beat Paul Bryant 54-52 in the Class 7A semifinal at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena.

Mountain Brook (26-7) will play in the state championship game Saturday at 2:15 p.m. against Buckhorn.

The final moments were still quite nerve-wracking for the Spartans, as they turned the ball over twice in the final minute to keep the Stampede’s hopes alive. After being fouled with seven seconds to play, Paul Bryant’s Adrian Wooley made his first free throw and missed the second. That miss led to an offensive rebound and a chance at a game-winning shot.

John Colvin was having none of that, though. Colvin, the Spartans’ quarterback during last fall’s state runner-up season, blocked Eric Grant’s 3-point shot at the horn, sending the neon-clad student section into a frenzy.

“I was trying to put my hand in his face and I was ready for it,” Colvin said. “I jumped up and was able to block it.”

Colvin was a key force Wednesday for more than that play. He led Mountain Brook with 16 points in the contest, draining 4-of-6 shots from beyond the arc.

“It’s pretty easy with these guys,” Colvin said of his ability to step up. “Ty [Davis] always finds me in the corner when I’m open. This is the most unselfish team.”

What was Tyler Davis thinking as the Stampede took a shot at the win in the final seconds?

“Please miss this shot and let’s move on,” he said, with a sense of relief in his voice.

For much of the game, it looked as if Mountain Brook would win comfortably. The Spartans held Paul Bryant at arm’s length much of the game, with the lead hovering between 5 and 10 points. But the Stampede hung around and made it interesting at the end.

“I’m not upset with the result, but we did some things that we shouldn’t down the stretch,” Tyler Davis said. “We should be able to close out a game better than we did, but when you get in a situation like that in the final four with a team like Paul Bryant, we’re thankful to be surviving and advancing.”

Julius Clark had a solid performance, going for 14 points and 9 rebounds. Ty Davis, the team’s leading scorer, was held to just 5 points on 2-of-10 shooting. He did dish out 4 assists. Despite the offensive struggles, he was determined to still contribute.

“Every game you’ve got a new role,” Ty Davis said. “Usually mine is shooting and passing and making plays for others. Today, it called for defense.”

Jaycob Johnson was one of four Paul Bryant players in double figures, as he led the way with 15 points.

Jackson Beatty added 8 points for the Spartans.

After not making it to the state tournament last season, the Spartans will look to claim another state title this weekend. Mountain Brook and Buckhorn played earlier this year in the Huntsville City Classic, with Buckhorn winning 60-52 in overtime.