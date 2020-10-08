Strong rushing attack leads Spartans past Briarwood

× 1 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook WR Paulson Wright (1) runs for a touchdown during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham × 2 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook QB Strother Gibbs (12) looks to throw on the run during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 3 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook DL John McKimmon (37) tackles Briarwood WR Nicholas Dicen (24) during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 4 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester × 5 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood defenders combine to tackle Mountain Brook QB Strother Gibbs (12) during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 6 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook RB Jackson Burwell (23) runs the footballduring a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 7 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook cheerleaders during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 8 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook QB Strother Gibbs (12) eludes defenders during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 9 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook WR James Barron is driven out of bounds during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 10 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood LB Tyler Waugh (30) tackles Mountain Brook QB Strother Gibbs (12) during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 11 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook QB Strother Gibbs (12) runs the football during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 12 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood LB Tyler Waugh (30) stretches to reach Mountain Brook RB Michael Brogan (32) during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 13 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood WR Eli Steadman (12) makes a catch during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 14 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood defenders try to tackle Mountain Brook RB Michael Brogan (32) during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 15 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook WR Sims Brown (16) squeaks out an extra yard after a catch during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 16 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood LB Tyler Waugh (30) hangs on to Mountain Brook QB Strother Gibbs (12) during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 17 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood DB Cal Higdon (5) and Briarwood DB Alastair Harris (31) combine to tackle Mountain Brook WR Paulson Wright (1) during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 18 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood LB Parker Hutson (11) attempts to stop Mountain Brook QB Strother Gibbs (12) from scoring a touchdown during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 19 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook DB Blake Pugh (2) runs the football during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 20 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood DB Alastair Harris (31) attempts to tackle Mountain Brook DB James Nichols (4) during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 21 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook WR Paulson Wright (1) fights off Briarwood DB Cal Higdon (5) during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 22 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook DB James Nichols (4) makes an athletic interception during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 23 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook K Reed Harradine (12) breaks a run during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 24 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook K Reed Harradine (12) looks to complete a pass during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 25 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook DB Blake Pugh (2) intercepts Briarwood QB Christopher Vizzina (17) during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 26 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook DB James Nichols (4) tackles Briarwood QB Christopher Vizzina (17) during a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Prev Next

BIRMINGHAM – Entering Friday night, there were three teams without a loss in Class 6A, Region 5.

Once the dust settled on an evening of action, the Mountain Brook High School football team emerged as the lone unbeaten in region play, thanks to its 17-7 win over Briarwood on Thursday night at Lions Pride Stadium.

Mountain Brook improved to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in region play with the win. Briarwood fell to 6-2, 4-1, while Homewood also suffered its first region loss on the same night.

“This game meant a lot to our kids because they are such a good football team,” Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager said following the game. “It was a hard-fought game, very physical, and I tip my hat to them.”

The Spartans made no secret what they were doing, using a powerful running game to pile up 263 rushing yards. The combination of quarterback Strother Gibbs — back after missing Mountain Brook’s last game — and running back Michael Brogan behind a strong offensive line was potent.

“It gave our whole team a lot of hope,” Yeager said of having Gibbs back in the lineup. “A great leader makes people around them better. Regardless of what he’s doing — running, passing or whatever he’s doing — we’re a better football team when Strother Gibbs is in the lineup.

Mountain Brook struggled to put anything together offensively two weeks ago in a 31-0 loss to Thompson, as Gibbs nursed a sore hamstring.

“We know what it’s like to play without him and we don’t like that,” Yeager said.

Gibbs finished the night with 132 yards on 25 carries, scoring on a 2-yard run with a minute to play in the third quarter to make it 17-7. Brogan had 85 yards on 20 carries. Gibbs was 10-of-14 through the air for 107 yards. Wright had 59 receiving yards and Jake Thompson finished with 24 yards on five catches.

“The defense did a good job, they battled and were physical and fought,” Briarwood head coach Matthew Forester said. “We stood toe-to-toe with them. They had two big plays that kind of hurt us. I’m proud of our boys for constantly fighting and being the best they can.”

Mountain Brook took a 10-0 lead at halftime. Paulson Wright scored on a 37-yard reverse on the Spartans’ opening drive and Reed Harradine’s 36-yard field goal sent the teams into the locker room.

Briarwood got on the board in the third quarter, going 80 yards in five plays to cut the deficit to 10-7. Luke Reebals took a swing pass from Christopher Vizzina, cut upfield and burst 47 yards for the touchdown.

The Lions crossed midfield two other times in the game, but Mountain Brook came up with interceptions both times. Blake Pugh picked off a pair of passes on the night, with James Nichols intercepting one as well.

Vizzina finished the night 12-of-20 for 126 yards and the touchdown. Reebals was the leading rusher and receiver for Briarwood, accumulating 98 yards on the 11 carries and 78 yards on five grabs.

Briarwood takes an open date next week, while Mountain Brook remains in region to host Homewood.

Click here to view and purchase photos from the game.